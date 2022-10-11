ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG C1 OLED TV deals are 40% off in Amazon's Prime Day sale

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFuff_0iURARvd00

It's not often that you can save over $1000 on the LG C1 OLED TV  but you can do just that with Amazon's latest Prime Day deal on the stunning 65-inch model, which is now just $1496.99 at Amazon (was $2499.99) .

That's over $100 cheaper than the lowest ever price we've seen for this excellent OLED TV before, so it really is a steal. We rarely ever see Amazon Prime Day TV sales or discounts generally this huge on the LG C1, because it really is perfect for gamers rocking an Xbox Series X or PS5 . That's why it's our pick for the best gaming TV on the market right now.

This LG C1 deal will save you $1000 on a panel with four 4K 120Hz HDMI inputs, a dedicated Game Optimizer panel, and an absolutely glorious 4K display. But, it's just one of the Amazon Prime TV deals you could nab right now, and you can find more of those below, including $22 off the 48-inch LG A1 that's now its lowest price ever at $646.99 .

We're tracking all these October Prime Day TV sales live right here, so if you're after more discounts check out all the latest gold.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day OLED TV sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMHJp_0iURARvd00

65-inch LG C1 4K OLED TV| $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon
Save $1,000 - The lowest ever price on this excellent 4K OLED TV, with all the features that PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers need, from 4K 120Hz HDMI ports to a Game Optimizer control panel for making your games play and look their best.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmePe_0iURARvd00

48-inch LG A1 4K OLED TV| $669 $646.99 at Amazon
Save $22 - Another lowest price here, so don't let that $22 saving put you off. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this excellent LG OLED TV, which again comes with 4K 120Hz support.
View Deal

For more Prime deals to tickle your wallet's fancy, we've got a whole host of hand picked savings in our Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live blog, including Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Tv Deals#Lg Oled#Household Deals#Electronics Deals#Lg C1#K Oled Tv#Amazon Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day you can still get

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 35 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop Before The Sale’s Over: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More

Amazon Prime Day came back for a second round this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. The early Black Friday tech deals are still live, but not for much longer. Amazon's October Prime Day ends tonight, so whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you'll want to check out the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for steep discounts on laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets, and more top-rated devices.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off

If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy