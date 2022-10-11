ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

radionwtn.com

Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

School Back In

Weakley County and several other school systems are returning to class this Monday following a week of enjoying the Fall Break. Meanwhile UT Martin will be on a short break this Monday and Tuesday before returning Wednesday. UT Martin and several school systems will be in session until Wednesday November...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Early Voting Begins Soon

Early voting across Tennessee begins Wednesday October 19th. In Weakley County approximately 18,800 persons are registered to vote. However only 26% of registered voters went to the polls in the May Primary. Several municipal offices will be on the ballot including alderman and mayoral races. The 8th District congressional seat...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, 50, Union City

Funeral services for LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, age 50, of Union City, will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:00 at Anointed Church of the Living God. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin

The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
MARTIN, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder

A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
PARIS, TN
newsleaderonline.com

More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
DYER COUNTY, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Suzanne’s Pharmacy Offers Something for Everyone

Suzanne’s Pharmacy is a new pharmacy and gift shop located in Martin that is offering many different services with a little something for everyone. Suzanne Pritchett is the pharmacist and graduated from Westview High School in 1988. She then received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Sports
WBBJ

Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation

WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

