Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down
In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses
MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
Minnesota among states with highest rates of underqualified teachers in classrooms
This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America. For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them.
Math classes ‘elbow-to-elbow’ at Henry High under Minneapolis teacher shortages
For Southwest Voices, Melissa Whitler reports staff shortages are straining Minneapolis’ Patrick Henry High School. According to documents outlining plans at Henry High to deal with vacancies, “two sections of math have been canceled because of the vacancy in the math department. (Math teacher Conor) Wells says that these cancellations have led to combining of sections, and larger class sizes in the remaining sections … This year he said that many sections have 34 students or more. In some sections, he says there aren’t enough seats for every student, or students are sitting elbow to elbow. Wells said some students refuse to come to class when they show up to see how full the classroom is.”
