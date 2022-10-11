For Rahemur Rahman’s third collection, tailored jackets and sharp yet easy trousers were crafted from block-printed fabrics bearing swirl motifs in hues of soothing sea blue, grass green, and black that overlap and diverge. It reminds me of Bangladesh’s sustaining network of rivers: Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna are just a few. This collection, titled Children of the Rag Trade, is inspired by people like Rahman’s parents, South Asian immigrants who worked tirelessly for years as tailors for clothing manufacturers in East London. To me, Rahman’s designs feel like home, a kind of belonging I’d been yearning for but one that has been hard to come by in the fashion industry in the West until recently. They combine the beautiful craftsmanship and natural resources of Bangladesh—where both our families are from—with silhouettes that embrace modernity and are accepting of all.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO