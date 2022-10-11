Read full article on original website
Eggplant Bourguignon? Oui to the vegan treatment for this classic French dish
Eggplant Bourgignon — it's vegan. Dried and fresh mushrooms, along with aromatics, layer the flavor in a lush stew made without beef.
Waitrose to bring back free hot drinks for loyalty card members
Deal returns amid declining sales at supermarket, as shoppers turn to cheaper rivals during cost of living crisis
Enjoy the ‘modern comforts’ of this UK retreat. Just ignore the coffins in the kitchen
The short-term vacation estate used to be a funeral home, which probably doesn’t ease folks who are skittish around, you know, haunted places.
He’s been in the business for more than 20 years and employs around 50 craftspeople in his homeland to realize his intricately impactful womenswear. And yet until this season Ashish Gupta, who has long been himself based in London, had never before shot a collection back in India. The reason for this change might have been deeply unfortunate (a close relative suddenly fell very ill while Ashish was visiting), but the results are inspired.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for roast belly of pork with baked apples
The crisp crackling and layers of fat in this roast keep the meat meltingly succulent as it cooks. Make sure the butcher has removed the ribs and scored the skin with deep cuts that go right down to the fat. In Asturias, they serve pork with apple puree or whole...
The Innovator Behind Rimowa’s New Wine Cases? LeBron James
The daytime temperatures in Napa Valley are running mild this October, yet the nights are cool. And that feel-good climate was only heightened this past weekend by the arrival of Rimowa, the German luxury luggage specialists, who set up shop at The Estate in Yountville to preview their newest aluminum-clad accessory: The Twelve Bottle Case.
Puerto Rican restaurant owner shares pernil and cubano sandwich recipes
Little Sister cafe owner Milena Pagan shares a traditional Puerto Rican pernil, roasted pork, recipe that can be used to make an array of meals.
Chefs share 9 of their favorite ways to upgrade canned chili
Several cooking pros revealed their best tips for improving the canned dinner staple, from mixing in cocoa and espresso to adding beer and bacon.
Key Takeaways From Forces of Fashion in Mexico City
The goal of Forces of Fashion has been clear from the beginning: to discuss the most relevant issues impacting and redefining the fashion industry. The annual summit returned as a global event this week, with installments occurring in New York City, Mexico City, and London. Its fall edition in Mexico City brought together a series of talks with various industry personalities reflecting on how the creative industries are being shaped.
Prada’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Takes a Sustainable Angle
Today marks the launch of Prada’s Fine Jewelry line. As with most everything the brand does, the Eternal Gold collection isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Prada’s twist on the category harnesses the power of sustainability, a longtime buzzword in the jewelry industry that has been hard to track. The clean and sculptural gold pieces—some with pavé diamonds—are made entirely of Certified Recycled Gold and are traceable through a chip embedded in a 100% recycled paper card that comes with the piece—a new concept in the fine jewelry space. The chip, logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain, will serve to prove authenticity as the pieces are passed down through the generations. (The diamonds too follow strict standards that are traceable from source to store.)
Inside British Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Event at 180 the Strand in London
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference—in which events were held across the U.S., the U.K., and Mexico—British Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which...
Meet Six South Asian Designers Challenging Stereotypes by Returning to Their Roots
For Rahemur Rahman’s third collection, tailored jackets and sharp yet easy trousers were crafted from block-printed fabrics bearing swirl motifs in hues of soothing sea blue, grass green, and black that overlap and diverge. It reminds me of Bangladesh’s sustaining network of rivers: Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna are just a few. This collection, titled Children of the Rag Trade, is inspired by people like Rahman’s parents, South Asian immigrants who worked tirelessly for years as tailors for clothing manufacturers in East London. To me, Rahman’s designs feel like home, a kind of belonging I’d been yearning for but one that has been hard to come by in the fashion industry in the West until recently. They combine the beautiful craftsmanship and natural resources of Bangladesh—where both our families are from—with silhouettes that embrace modernity and are accepting of all.
Make your own Chinese dumplings: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for Shanghai buns
I tend to eat more Chinese food when I am out and about than when I’m cooking at home. The biang biang noodles that I can get at my local Xi’an Impression in north London, for example, demand to be eaten rather than replicated. When I’m not eating far too much there, however, it’s the books of Fuchsia Dunlop that encourage me and my team to try our hand. Today’s Shanghai pot sticker buns are a result of my colleague Jake Norman recently getting lost in, and inspired by, her Land of Fish and Rice.
The Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in Seoul
The fashion shows are on again in Seoul and the streets around town are filled with dark-wash denim and leather trenches. Follow along all week as photographer Su Shan Leong documents local and international editors, buyers, and other newsmakers attending the city’s top shows.
Ib Kamara’s Off-White Photo Diary—Behind the Making of Spring 2023’s “Celebration”
Off-White’s first show under the creative leadership of Image and Art Director Ib Kamara was one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated moments. Along with the extended Off-White collective, Kamara delivered a collection entitled Celebration that articulated the brand language formulated by Virgil Abloh while adding a distinctively different accent to it.
Bulgari Brought the Ritz and Glitz to New York City to Celebrate 50 Years in America
How does an iconic Italian jewelry brand celebrate 50 years of international success in America? At one of the coolest new spots in New York City, of course. On Wednesday evening, Bulgari took over the newly opened jazz club in the Aman Resorts for a star-studded fête. Guests like Katie Holmes and Danai Gurira were serenaded with live performances from Brian Newman and Dev Hynes. In between the sets, DJ duo Angel + Dren treated the crowd to uptempo tunes—like Beyonce’s Cozy, which immediately got attendees up and dancing.
Julia Child’s Ground Beef Patties (Bifteck Haché A La Lyonnaise)
Julia’s easy and elegant French hamburger. (No buns here!) You are probably thinking, where’s the bun? But there is no bun here. These are hamburgers, more or less, but they’re so much more. First of all, they’re ridiculously flavorful — a savory seasoned patty of beef with a crisp crust and a buttery, beefy sauce to go with it. Second of all, they’re easy. And economical. They’re beef patties in the French style (sans bun) brought to you by Julia Child and they’re a brilliant way to use ground beef that feels a little more elevated than your basic burger.
In London, a Corgi Parade Offers a Heartfelt Tribute to the Queen
The U.K. has been in mourning in the weeks following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. These tributes have both adhered to the traditional parameters of royal mourning protocol, and extended far beyond the ordinary. For every mourner who lined up along the Royal Mile in Windsor or outside Buckingham Palace to lay a wreath or a bouquet of flowers, there was another who crafted a figurine of the Queen out of Lego, or made a miniature gallery of stamps featuring her profile, or even placed a marmalade sandwich somewhere in the Royal Parks as a nod to her affinity with Paddington Bear.
Sophie Neuendorf Wore a Tiara to Wed the Count of Teba at Her Minimalist Home in Mallorca
Three years ago, Sophie Neuendorf lived in London, and Jaime, the Count of Teba and Count of Baños, lived in Madrid. But one night, fates collided and the two found themselves at a party in Germany. They struck up a conversation, and almost immediately, Jaime made Sophie laugh. “His sense of humor and joie de vivre is one of the things that attracted me most,” recalls Sophie. On Christmas Day in 2021, he showed off his big-heartedness—and light-heartedness—simultaneously: he proposed to Sophie while “Jingle Bell Rock” played in the background.
