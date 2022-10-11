ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFoyg_0iUR98uh00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months.

The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to the boat to avoid any harbor collisions.

Those markers disappeared a few times during the summer leaving the boat in the middle of harbor traffic.

Escambia Co. set to host SCUBA Symposium Monday afternoon

The City of Destin then took it a step further asking Alex Fogg and the Coastal Resource Team with Okaloosa County to help get the boat removed.

Okaloosa County said there is a process to be followed when trying to remove a derelict boat in local waterways.

  1. The boat is reported to the County.
  2. County got FWC involved so that FWC could conduct an investigation
  3. There is a 30-day waiting period for the owner to claim and remove their boat
  4. Since it was not claimed and removed, the County bid the removal out to a 3 rd party contractor (lowest bidder)
  5. The boat was then destroyed (once a derelict vessel is removed per this unclaimed process, it cannot be salvaged, reclaimed or sold)
  6. The County is eligible for reimbursement grants from the State to cover the cost of removal

County PIO said staff hired a company to remove the boat in September. The Board of County Commissioners approved reimbursing the coastal resource team this month for the funds needed to execute the vessel removal. The reimbursement funds come from FWC’s Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program. The total cost to remove the Destin Harbor boat is $11,450.

There is still no word on who owned the boat in the first place. Nearby businesses said during storms this summer the boat had been a hazard with other vessels colliding at surface level.

Officials with the City of Destin thanked Okaloosa County and the Coastal Resource Team for partnering together to keep the harbor safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
DESTIN, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

New regional beach access opens in Miramar Beach

Located at 907 Scenic Gulf Drive, this new beach access boasts 400-feet of sugar-white sand along the Gulf of Mexico and showcases a coastal cottage design, mirroring the county’s other beach accesses. It features 18 vehicle parking spaces, nine golf cart parking spaces, bike parking, a large deck plaza, an ADA accessible boardwalk/dune walkover, restroom facilities, and a picnic pavilion with dune walkover.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
Destin, FL
Government
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
MILTON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)

The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds attend Down Syndrome Buddy Walk 2022 at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your “buddy.” The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk is in the books for 2022. Hundreds of people, including the Petri family, were out walking around Battleship Park raising money for the local chapter of the Down Syndrome Society. The walk […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola

UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Wildlife Conservation#Escambia Co#The Coastal Resource Team#Fwc#State#Pio
wuwf.org

The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?

After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Posse Capt. Terry Watkins retires from OCSO after 45 years

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Capt. Terry Watkins retired from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Posse division Thursday morning after 45 years of service. Capt. Watkins told WKRG News 5 that he wants to be remembered as somebody who cares. “I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done, all 45 years. There have been a few ups and a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
OBA

Rescued boaters taken by Coast Guard to Pensacola hospital

After boat sank, the pair was picked up by a commercial tug. New Orleans – (OBA) – Boaters in distress about 63 miles off of Dauphin Island were rescued on Oct. 10 by Coast Guard crews and good Samaritans. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over...
PENSACOLA, FL
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy