Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Brown Butter Macadamia Nut Cookies
It’s hard to find a more iconic recipe featuring white chocolate chips than macadamia nut cookies. The perfect balance between sweet, salty, nutty, and buttery have made them classic for a reason. This recipe takes them to the next level with brown butter, which brings an amazing flavor. But the best part is that the dough come together in just 15 minutes and you don’t even need a mixer to make them!
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
The Daily South
When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
What can you cook in an air fryer? 11 surprising foods and more to try
Wondering what you can cook in an air fryer? If the usual oven-ready suspects sound uninspiring, this will be food for thought.
I ordered a £6.99 sundae at Hungry Horse but what I was served instead was unbelievable
A DINER claims she was served a tub of £2 Tesco own-brand ice cream at a restaurant after ordering a sundae for £6.29. Becky Disdle said she had asked for the popular and spectacular-looking Candy Mania at the Hungry Horse. The chain says of the treat: “Starts with...
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
12tomatoes.com
Gremolata Potatoes
My favorite side dishes of all time are usually potato-based. Mashed, fried, whipped, baked- they’re all so perfect. And, they take on the flavors of pretty much whatever you pair them with. Combine them with the Italian sauce gremolata and you’ve got a super tasty and very fresh tasting dish.
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
12tomatoes.com
Carolina Pecan Bars
When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
recipesgram.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
