ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Epicurious

Chocolate Doberge Cake

Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
RECIPES
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
RECIPES
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
The Kitchn

Brown Butter Macadamia Nut Cookies

It’s hard to find a more iconic recipe featuring white chocolate chips than macadamia nut cookies. The perfect balance between sweet, salty, nutty, and buttery have made them classic for a reason. This recipe takes them to the next level with brown butter, which brings an amazing flavor. But the best part is that the dough come together in just 15 minutes and you don’t even need a mixer to make them!
RECIPES
The Daily South

When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffing Recipe#Cayenne Pepper#Cooking#Vegetables#Food Drink#Naan Stuffing#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
RECIPES
1390 Granite City Sports

I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]

MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Gremolata Potatoes

My favorite side dishes of all time are usually potato-based. Mashed, fried, whipped, baked- they’re all so perfect. And, they take on the flavors of pretty much whatever you pair them with. Combine them with the Italian sauce gremolata and you’ve got a super tasty and very fresh tasting dish.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Southern Butter Rolls

In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
RECIPES
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
12tomatoes.com

Carolina Pecan Bars

When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy