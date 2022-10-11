Kendrick Lamar on Personal Journey Behind ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Album: ‘It Was Tough for Me’

Read full article on original website
Complex
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2,’ Shares New Single “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch”
Fresh off the ninth anniversary of Almighty So, Chief Keef is gearing up to release the sequel to his classic 2013 mixtape. On Friday, the Chicago rapper announced that his forthcoming project Almighty So 2 is on the way. A new single arrive alongside the news: “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch.”
Complex
Central Cee Drops Surprise ‘No More Leaks’ EP, Leads With “One Up” Video
For artists today, especially those with a profile as big as Central Cee’s, the fight against leaker culture is an ongoing one and, frankly, must be pretty exhausting. Tempted by the spectre of online clout, however fleeting, any time Cench finishes a track, or even gets close to finishing a track, there’s always that chance it’ll find its way out into the world and take the momentum out of any hype he’s trying to build. Understandably frustrated, he just dropped a surprise new EP to beat the leakers to the finishing line.
Complex
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
Complex
Nicki Minaj Responds After “Super Freaky Girl” Reportedly Booted From Grammy Rap Categories
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify as a rap record—at least, that’s what the Recording Academy seems to believe. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trinidadian-born artist submitted the track to various hip-hop categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards; however, a source claimed the Academy pulled the track from rap consideration after determining it was better suited for Best Pop Solo Performance. As THR points out, the move is particularly notable as “Super Freaky Girl” has dominated the rap charts since it debuted at No. 1 back in August.
Complex
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
Complex
Watch the First Trailer for the ‘House Party’ Reboot
The red-band trailer for the LeBron James-produced reboot of House Party has arrived. Our first look at the comedy film shows Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore in the lead roles, as they throw a huge party at an exclusive mansion as a part of their job as house cleaners. It’s then revealed that the home belongs to none other than LeBron himself, complete with a hologram of himself that gives him compliments. “You handled the decision to go to Miami perfectly,” the hologram tells the two characters, as they plan their party.
Complex
Freddie Gibbs Says There’s Only ‘Five Guys’ Who Rap as Good as Him: ‘My Track Record Speaks for Itself’
Freddie Gibbs has proclaimed that there’s only five other rappers out right now as good as him. In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, the Soul Sold Separately artist made the bold claim about his rapping talents. He suggested as such when he was asked about why he doesn’t take his various beefs with other rappers, namely Gunna and Benny the Butcher, all that seriously.
Complex
Kanye Addresses Antisemitic Remarks, Incorrectly Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl in ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Nearly a year after he first appeared on Drink Champs, Kanye West returned to the show this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. One of the clips from the episode that’s resulted in backlash sees Kanye discussing George Floyd, who West incorrectly claims died of a drug overdose. While referencing Candace Owens’ new documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” Ye attempted to tie Floyd’s death to fentanyl. Floyd’s death was of course, ruled a homicide, and his killer, Derek Chauvin remains in prison.
Complex
GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration
GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”
Complex
Tee Grizzley Shares New Visual Album ‘Chapters of the Trenches’
Tee Grizzley continues his prolific year with the release of his second full-length offering of 2022. Grizzley’s new visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, follows the Detroit rapper’s April mixtape Half Tee Half Beast. The LP features the previously released singles “Robbery Part 4,” “Jay & Twan 1,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2,” all of which arrived alongside music videos.
ENHYPEN Concert Review: The 7 Member K-Pop Group Stuns & Shakes Up Radio City Music Hall
As ENHYPEN took the stage, the red walls of the iconic Radio City Music Hall were pulsing with amazing and unmatched energy. Fans were waiting with explosive anticipation to see the seven-member group on the sold-out last stop of the North American leg of their World Tour ‘MANIFESTO’. The tour was the first for the band— having debuted in November 2020 and running through months of fan meets and festivals that took place in Los Angeles, Frankfurt, and Seoul. It’s absolutely certain that at every moment during their tour, they gave their all to surely prove that they are one...
Rebel Wilson Romantically Wraps Into Lace-Trimmed Dress and Velvet Platforms at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Rebel Wilson was romantically versatile at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual occasion, wearing a black velvet wrap dress. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her outfit featured structured shoulders with lightly rounded sleeves and a knotted side bow, Giving her outfit an elegant spin was elegant lace lining its bodice and cuffs. A diamond and emerald cocktail ring, as well as a classic red lip, finished the ensemble. When it came to footwear, Wilson’s ensemble was streamlined with a set of matching platform sandals. Her style...
Complex
First Impressions of Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby is back. Nearly three years after the release of My Turn, the Atlanta rapper has delivered It’s Only Me—a lengthy project with lots of tidbits for listeners to dissect. From a slew of features that include Future, Jeremih and EST Gee to a further stretching of his lyrical abilities, Lil Baby hits to score, even if he sometimes misses.
Complex
Lil Baby Drops ‘It’s Only Me’ Album f/ Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, and More
Lil Baby has finally dropped off his highly anticipated third album It’s Only Me, which features appearances from Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Jeremih, Rylo Rodriguez, and Fridayy. The project arrives after Lil Baby teased it for much of the year before making an official...
Complex
Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti
Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
Complex
Listen To Rimzee’s ‘Cold Feet’ Mixtape f/ Giggs, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé, K-Trap & More
East London rap legend Rimzee has just dropped his highly-anticipated project, Cold Feet, featuring heavy hitters such as K-Trap, Giggs, Potter Payper, Young Adz, Tiggs Da Author, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé and more. Rimzee is an artist whose entrepreneurial spirit is being felt both near and far: having come...
Complex
‘Blood Quantum’ Filmmaker Jeff Barnaby Dies of Cancer at 46
Mi’kmaw filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, who received critical acclaim for his films Rhymes for Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum, has died at 46 after a year-long battle with cancer. The writer-director was considered a visionary in modern Indigenous cinema. He brought to light the horrors of Canada’s residential school system in his 2013 debut Rhymes for Young Ghouls, and in 2019 won six Canadian Screen Awards for his follow-up Blood Quantum, a horror film 13 years in the making about a zombie outbreak on a Mi’kmaq reserve.
Complex
John Geiger Survived Getting Sued by Nike | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by John Geiger for the Season 14 Premiere to talk about his sneaker history, Nike’s lawsuit against him, and what’s next for his brand.
Complex
Gucci and Palace Skateboards Dropping Collab Collection
Palace has added Gucci to its long list of collaborators. After connecting with names like Calvin Klein, Starter, Mercedes AMG, and Arc’teryx, the UK skateboard brand joined forces with Gucci on an extensive co-branded range. The announcement was shared Friday on social media, along with a striking promo video directed by Max Siedentopf.
