Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Double Shares New Cast Photos: "I Learned So Much From This Set"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and included some major cameos as well as some big character reveals. It's clear the show's cast had a good time bringing the Marvel Comics character to life, and now that the first season has come to an end, the folks involved are sharing fun behind-the-scenes content. She-Hulk is 6'7" but Tatiana Maslany is 5'4", so a lot of movie magic goes into bringing the character to life. We have seen some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Maslany wearing a motion capture suit, but the production still uses stand-ins for references, including Malia Arrayah. Arrayah, who is 6'5", served as the on-set reference for She-Hulk. This week, she took to Instagram to share some photos and talk about her experience.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Edits Season 6 Outro Following a Major Death
My Hero Academia is at the top of its game right now, and we have season six to thank for the turnaround. After a mixed fifth season, audiences knew Izuku and his friends would need an epic comeback this fall to make things up to fans. So far, the new season has done that in spades, and its shocking episode this week ended with an edit that still has fans tearing up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's Premiere Earns Hilarious Response from U.S. Government
After a long wait, the fall anime season is here, and it has already brought out some of this year's biggest hits. From Spy x Family to Blue Lock and more, all eyes are on the industry right now, and a number of fans are keeping tabs on Chainsaw Man. The series is one of the biggest to drop this month, and its premiere was so big that a U.S. government agency had to comment on the release.
ComicBook
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
ComicBook
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
NFL・
ComicBook
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now
HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
NFL・
ComicBook
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
ComicBook
Star Wars Combines Halloween and Baby Yoda To Create a New Treat
This month, StarWars.com has been sharing some fun recipes and DIY instructions. In honor of Andor, they recently released a recipe for "Syril's Cereal Bars" as well as instructions on how to make your very own version of Cassian Andor's droid pal, B2EMO. Yesterday, they shared another new recipe that combines Grogu AKA Baby Yoda and Halloween. "Grogu Ghost Cookies" look like a tasty way to combine two of your favs.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Promo Teases an Arrancar's Big Comeback
Bleach is back, and it would put things lightly to say the anime's return is doing well. If you did not know, the show made its comeback after a decade off the air, and it is bringing Tite Kubo's final arc to life. We're one episode into the Thousand-Year Blood War now, and thanks to a new promo, we have learned an arrancar is about to return to the small screen.
ComicBook
Classic Judge Dredd Board Game Returns After 40 Years
A classic Judge Dredd board game is being reprinted 40 years after its original release. Rebellion Unplugged will publish a new edition of the original Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One board game later this year. The original version was published in 1982 by Games Workshop and was designed by Games Workshop founder Sir Ian Livingstone. Players will patrol the streets of Mega-City One, fighting gangs and some of the major villains of Judge Dredd lore. Players use their base stats, action cards, and dice rolls to determine whether they have successfully defeated an enemy. If a player defeats a criminal, they add it to their hand until the end of the game and add up the totals to determine the winner. The game includes card art by classic Judge Dredd artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson.
Comments / 0