New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson has been sidelined since injuring his knee back in Week 1, but it looks like he'll be able to return to the field for this afternoon's game against the Ravens. The Giants have been trotting out one of the worst receiver corps in the league this season, so the 2022 second-round pick should be able to make an immediate impact this week.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO