Dodgers starting Gavin Lux at second base in Saturday's Game 4 NLDS matchup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series lineup against the San Diego Padres. Lux will man second base after Max Muncy was shifted to third, Justin Turner was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Will Smith was positioned at catcher, and Austin Barnes was rested.
Spencer Strider (oblique) starting for Braves in NLDS Game 3
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (oblique) will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider will pitch for the first time since September 18 due to an oblique injury. He has reportedly thrown off the mound just twice in the past 26 days, so the Braves are expected to limit the right-hander to 2-3 innings on Friday afternoon. Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee should see work in Game 3 out of the bullpen. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4 on Saturday.
Vaughn Grissom sitting Saturday for Braves in NLDS Game 4
Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Grissom is being replaced at second base by Orlando Arcia versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. In 156 plate appearances thsi season, Grissom...
Trey Mancini in Astros' ALDS Game 3 lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Mancini is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Mancini for 0.9 hits,...
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 10/15/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #8 Chasing Joy – Gulfstream Park, R2 (12:52 PM EST) CHASING JOY is of major interest on barn debut and should be up to winning this. She has a...
Jarred Kelenic in Mariners' Saturday lineup for ALDS Game 3
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Kelenic is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Kelenic for 0.4...
Orlando Arcia starting NLDS Game 4 Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Arcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees in Saturday's Game 3 ALDS lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's Game Three American League Division Series lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Higashioka will take over catching duties after Jose Trevino was benched against Cleveland's right-hander Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
San Diego's Josh Bell receives Saturday off
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bell will take a seat after Brandon Drury was chosen as San Diego's designated hitter against left-hander Tyler Anderson. In 19 postseason at-bats this season, Bell...
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread As Home Favorites?
While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) expected to play in Week 6
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson has been sidelined since injuring his knee back in Week 1, but it looks like he'll be able to return to the field for this afternoon's game against the Ravens. The Giants have been trotting out one of the worst receiver corps in the league this season, so the 2022 second-round pick should be able to make an immediate impact this week.
Saturday's Game 4 NLDS contest between Dodgers and Padres expected to start at 10:07 PM EST
Saturday's Game Four National League Division Series contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is expected to start at 10:07 PM EST. Today's game will start around thirty minutes later due to inclement weather. Per numberFire's models, the Dodgers stand as 50.1% favorites over San Diego with...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts (hamstring) active for Week 6
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is active for Week 6's game against the San Francisco 49ers. As expected, Pitts has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the 49ers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 6.5 targets against San Francisco. Pitts' Week 6...
3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 6
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
NHL Betting Guide: Thursday 10/13/22
We're back up and rolling now. There are 10 games on Thursday's slate, which creates a boatload of betting opportunities. Where are the best betting opportunities, per our model? Let's check it out. Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All ratings are...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
Andy Dalton starting for Saints in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will take another start at quarterback for the Saints as Jameis Winston (back) continues to work his way back to health. Ian Rapoport noted that Winston will dress for today's game, but will only be available as a backup.
