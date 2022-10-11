ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artoberfest heads to East Setauket

Save the date! Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. For more information, call 631-692-4664.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History

Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

HomeGoods' New Getaway in Upstate New York Transforms for Each Guest

Tucked behind rolling hills and an apple orchard lies a reimagined vacation rental home from HomeGoods, the perfect affordable and wow-worthy weekend getaway from New York City this fall. Available for four weeks in October and November, this unique getaway surrounded by the fall foliage of New York in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
TRAVEL
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
MASSENA, NY
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

