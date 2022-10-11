Read full article on original website
Related
Artoberfest heads to East Setauket
Save the date! Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. For more information, call 631-692-4664.
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
New BJ's Club On Route 119 In Greenburgh Sets Opening Date
A new BJ's Club is set to open in Westchester County. The new location in Greenburgh, which was announced in March, will be located at 379 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119). Opening day is on Thursday, Oct. 27. The club's hours will be:. Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
HomeGoods' New Getaway in Upstate New York Transforms for Each Guest
Tucked behind rolling hills and an apple orchard lies a reimagined vacation rental home from HomeGoods, the perfect affordable and wow-worthy weekend getaway from New York City this fall. Available for four weeks in October and November, this unique getaway surrounded by the fall foliage of New York in the...
Senior citizens fearful and frustrated as South Setauket assisted living home raises rent by close to 20%
A spokesperson for the company blames the rent hike on inflation
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Many In New York Outraged After Dunkin’ Makes Secret Major Change
Many loyal customers are very upset Dunkin' has made a secret change. Late last week Dunkin' made a chance to its perks program, which is accessed via the Dunkin' app. The DD Perks program is now called the Dunkin’ Rewards. "Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback....
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Crime message hits home for Lee Zeldin in New York governor’s contest
The GOP congressman was attacked at a campaign stop and had a random shooting outside his house.
Popular NJ country club opens its restaurant to the general public
BERNARDS — Looking for a new place to dine in New Jersey?. The Basking Ridge Country Club and Heritage Golf Group have opened XXVI Tavern. Located at the country club, nestled in Somerset Hills at 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, this 133-seat restaurant is open to club members as well as to the public.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Comments / 0