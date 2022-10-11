Read full article on original website
Portage Park neighbors rally around homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World, According To New Poll
AVONDALE — To those who call Avondale home, the Northwest Side neighborhood is many things — a historically Polish and Latino enclave, a destination for buzzy restaurants, bars and shops and a gentrifying community in need of more affordable housing. Now Avondale has a new, all-encompassing title: one...
Downstate Donuts Bringing Potato-Based Pastries To Uptown With New Wilson Avenue Shop
UPTOWN — Downstate Donuts is opening its own shop in Uptown after four years of slinging its unique brand of doughnuts at farmers markets and from a custom-made tricycle. The local doughnut purveyor plans to open early next month at 1132 Wilson Ave., the first brick-and-mortar location for the award-winning, potato-based pastries.
GoodKids MadCity Collecting Food, Clothes And Other Supplies To Help 100+ Neighbors In Need. Here’s How To Give
WOODLAWN — Youth activists are collecting donations of nonperishable food and winter clothes for at least 100 neighbors. Organizers with GoodKids MadCity are taking donations 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave. The center is also supporting the mutual aid effort.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Check Out Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village And Pilsen During Open House Chicago
BRIDGEPORT — Some of the most striking buildings in Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village and Pilsen will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
Check Out Bronzeville During Open House Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Some of Bronzeville’s most breathtaking buildings will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, Open House is putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free unless...
Fall Foliage, Local Businesses And Open House Favorites: Here’s Chicago In Photos This Week
CHICAGO — The leaves are quickly changing color, and residents are exploring the city during Open House Chicago weekend. Block Club dug up a few of our favorite Open House photos from the archives, along with some of the photos our reporters took for stories this week. Take a...
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs
WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
Check Out Downtown, West Loop And Near West Side During Open House Chicago
DOWNTOWN — Dozens of the most striking buildings Downtown will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free...
Man robbed, stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont station
CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening. According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the […]
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 more hurt in I-290 crash with ISP, CFD vehicles: police
Multiple cars struck emergency vehicles responding to a hit-and-run crash, ISP said.
How Customs and Border Protection helicopter crews are helping Chicago Police track suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stealthy group of pilots work under the cover of night to keep Chicago's streets safe.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into how U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been leading a hand to the Chicago Police Carjacking Task Force. Last month, CBP helped track down two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old.That shooting happened near 21st Place and Wood Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 12-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot in the head and critically wounded. The Air and Marine Operations team helped track the suspects in the...
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
