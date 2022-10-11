ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Portage Park neighbors rally around homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
blockclubchicago.org

Check Out Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village And Pilsen During Open House Chicago

BRIDGEPORT — Some of the most striking buildings in Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village and Pilsen will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
blockclubchicago.org

Check Out Bronzeville During Open House Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — Some of Bronzeville’s most breathtaking buildings will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, Open House is putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free unless...
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
blockclubchicago.org

After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs

WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
blockclubchicago.org

Check Out Downtown, West Loop And Near West Side During Open House Chicago

DOWNTOWN — Dozens of the most striking buildings Downtown will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free...
WGN News

Man robbed, stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont station

CHICAGO — A man was robbed and stabbed at the Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview Thursday evening. According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with two unidentified men while riding the CTA near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Once the three men exited at the […]
CBS Chicago

How Customs and Border Protection helicopter crews are helping Chicago Police track suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stealthy group of pilots work under the cover of night to keep Chicago's streets safe.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into how U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been leading a hand to the Chicago Police Carjacking Task Force. Last month, CBP helped track down two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old.That shooting happened near 21st Place and Wood Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 12-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot in the head and critically wounded. The Air and Marine Operations team helped track the suspects in the...
