Buckfield, ME

wabi.tv

Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
VASSALBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta

U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
#Fire Marshal
WMTW

Route 17 reopened following flood concern

BYRON, Maine — A stretch of Route 17 is back open after flooding forced the road to close during Friday's rainstorm. The Oxford County Emergency Managment Agency announced Friday the bridge connecting Roxbury and Byron over the Swift River would be closed over concerns of cresting water. This content...
BYRON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County

A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating after armed robbery attempt at Augusta bank

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning. It happened at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police tell TV5 they believe the suspect is a male. We’re told the suspect took an undisclosed...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree

A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
ANDOVER, ME
NECN

Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive

A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
MEXICO, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida woman has been arrested after threatening a driver in a road rage incident in Farmington Wednesday. 28-year-old Crystal Moyer is charged with criminal threatening and driving to endanger. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Livermore Falls Road. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Veterans Project helps repair Army veteran’s home

WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - When retired Army veteran Robert Houle moved into a new house in North Waterboro, he had no idea that it had hidden design flaws that caused flooding and required repairs he couldn’t afford. After seeking help from the builders and looking for repair services within...
WATERBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

