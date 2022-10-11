Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
lcnme.com
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
Falmouth Police Asked if I Was Okay While I Stomped in the Median of Route One
There I was. I had recently eaten lunch and was sitting there craving popcorn. I had none. But then I realized something and actually said in my out-loud voice all alone in my home,. I'm a grown up with money and a car. I'm gonna go get popcorn!. As I...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Route 17 reopened following flood concern
BYRON, Maine — A stretch of Route 17 is back open after flooding forced the road to close during Friday's rainstorm. The Oxford County Emergency Managment Agency announced Friday the bridge connecting Roxbury and Byron over the Swift River would be closed over concerns of cresting water. This content...
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
wgan.com
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County
A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Police investigating after armed robbery attempt at Augusta bank
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning. It happened at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police tell TV5 they believe the suspect is a male. We’re told the suspect took an undisclosed...
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
wabi.tv
Murder Mystery Fundraiser to benefit the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Murder at the Juice Joint. That’s the name of a fundraiser event to be hosted by the Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity tomorrow. The murder mystery will be held at the Waterville Elks Lodge at 5pm with a swanky 1920s inspired theme. Proceeds will go...
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
NECN
Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive
A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
wabi.tv
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida woman has been arrested after threatening a driver in a road rage incident in Farmington Wednesday. 28-year-old Crystal Moyer is charged with criminal threatening and driving to endanger. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Livermore Falls Road. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project helps repair Army veteran’s home
WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - When retired Army veteran Robert Houle moved into a new house in North Waterboro, he had no idea that it had hidden design flaws that caused flooding and required repairs he couldn’t afford. After seeking help from the builders and looking for repair services within...
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Comments / 0