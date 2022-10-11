DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a Farm Party this weekend at Willow Meadow Farm, just south of Dell Rapids. The farm, home to the Blue the Emu who went on the lam this summer, hosts a vendor fair, petting zoo, family games, train rides, and more this afternoon and Sunday until 4:00. Willow Meadows is also holding a tattoo fundraiser for Battle Buddies during the Farm Party which supports South Dakota military kids with deployed parents. Proceeds go toward custom pillows with a voice box sewn into them. Kids are able to hear a message from their deployed parent anytime they want.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO