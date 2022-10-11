Read full article on original website
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
South Dakota ACT scores above national average
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Mount Rushmore state has great faces and great brains. South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states. Considering the state’s public school test-takers...
Farm Party near Dell Rapids this weekend; helping benefit South Dakota military kids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a Farm Party this weekend at Willow Meadow Farm, just south of Dell Rapids. The farm, home to the Blue the Emu who went on the lam this summer, hosts a vendor fair, petting zoo, family games, train rides, and more this afternoon and Sunday until 4:00. Willow Meadows is also holding a tattoo fundraiser for Battle Buddies during the Farm Party which supports South Dakota military kids with deployed parents. Proceeds go toward custom pillows with a voice box sewn into them. Kids are able to hear a message from their deployed parent anytime they want.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
North Dakota's 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Minnesota weather: Hard freezes before anomalous warmth
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Friday weather briefing and forecast, which includes the possibility of three consecutive hard freezes before an anomalous wave of heat arrives in Minnesota.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
