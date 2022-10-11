ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
South Dakota ACT scores above national average

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Mount Rushmore state has great faces and great brains. South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states. Considering the state’s public school test-takers...
Farm Party near Dell Rapids this weekend; helping benefit South Dakota military kids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a Farm Party this weekend at Willow Meadow Farm, just south of Dell Rapids. The farm, home to the Blue the Emu who went on the lam this summer, hosts a vendor fair, petting zoo, family games, train rides, and more this afternoon and Sunday until 4:00. Willow Meadows is also holding a tattoo fundraiser for Battle Buddies during the Farm Party which supports South Dakota military kids with deployed parents. Proceeds go toward custom pillows with a voice box sewn into them. Kids are able to hear a message from their deployed parent anytime they want.
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License

The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...

