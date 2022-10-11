ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy star in emotional first trailer for festival favorite Women Talking

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3UWy_0iUR8KSN00

Frances McDormand also stars in the acclaimed drama about a group of women stirred to act after a series of assaults rocks their religious community

The first trailer for star-studded festival favorite Women Talking is here – and the emotional, somber teaser sees the likes of Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy trying to will their all-female colony out of the depths of despair.

Based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, the acclaimed drama has been at the center of steady awards buzz since premiering at Telluride Film Festival back in early September. Adapted and directed by Sarah Polley, it takes place in 2010 and sees the women of an isolated religious community struggle to reconcile with their faith following a series of sexual assaults.

In recent weeks, critics have praised Polley's direction and screenplay, the film's cinematography and score, and several of its cast members; most notably Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Jessie Buckley.

The promo, which you can watch above, begins with a voiceover from Mara's Ona Friesen, as she questions: "Why does love, the absence of love, the end of love, the need for love result in so much violence?"

"We will be forced out of the colony if we do not forgive these men?" McDormand's Scarface Janz urges, but Foy's Salome isn't quite so ready to sweep what happened under the rug. "We know that we've not imagined these attacks", she shouts passionately in a later scene. "We know that we are bruised, and terrified."

"We have been preyed upon like animals," Sheila McCarthy's Greta ponders, as a montage of shots show the women aggressively attempt to take charge of their lives. Maybe we should respond like animals." The teaser ends with Mara's character wondering who she and her sisters will be once they've "liberated" themselves.

Women Talking is set to release in the US on December 2, and in the UK on February 10, 2023. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised

One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Sheila Mccarthy
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Sarah Polley
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans are ‘melting’ over viral video of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy

House of the Dragon fans have been going wild over a viral clip of series leads Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.D’Arcy (who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel) and Cooke (who stars as Alicent Hightower) took part in a TikTok promo for HBO, in which Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”Her co-star responds: “A negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it.” Cooke simply replies with: “Ooh, oh. Stunning.”Cooke then admits that “in her old age” of 28, she has grown to like gin martinis with a twist – though she can...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed From a New Villain to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s Kids

House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” marks a huge turning point in the Game of Thrones saga. For weeks, HBO‘s House of the Dragon has been zipping through the decades, showing us how former childhood besties Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) found themselves on opposite sides of one of Westerosi history’s most bloody civil wars. Last night we saw our last major time jump and the end of a peaceful era. With Viserys (Paddy Considine) dead, his squabbling heirs are now free to destroy each other in real time. And it’s...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Baby Bump Photo

For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Telluride Film Festival#Film Star
iheart.com

Science Has Determined the Most Beautiful Woman on Earth

Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But that never stops people from using that old Greek formula that's commonly referred to as the Golden Ratio of Beauty to pit women against each other. The latest analysis, by some plastic surgeon I'm not gonna give free airtime to,...
SCIENCE
DoYouRemember?

Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'

Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
CELEBRITIES
CNET

'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut

Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne

Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy