Looks like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will bring back Legends Arceus creatures

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include Gen 8 creatures seen in Pokemon Legends Arceus earlier this year.

As first picked up on by a user in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit , the Pokemon Database website lists several intriguing returning creatures for the two new games. These would be Ursaluna, Kleanor, and Overquil, all Pokemon that debuted earlier this year in Pokemon Legends Arceus .

This is pretty clear evidence that the Hisuian evolutions of established Pokemon won’t be confined to Legends Arceus. It’s not exactly a huge surprise, given that Pokemon Legends Arceus is set so far in the past in the Hisui region, but the news of returning creatures from the spin-off game is still good news nonetheless.

In the comments underneath the original subreddit post, other users are providing evidence of the returning creatures from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Allegedly, the Hisuian evolution of Zoroark was previously seen in a trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year, seemingly first confirming creatures from Legends Arceus would be coming to the two new games.

So far, we’ve seen a fair few new Gen 9 creatures for both the new games. We’ve seen the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as weird newcomers like the crustacean Klawf, intimidating Grafaiai , strangely wormy Wiglett , and towering Firagiraf , among others.

And who could forget Fidough and Lechonk ! The former was unveiled earlier this year as an adorable puppy made of bread, which the internet immediately fell in love with. Lechonk was then revealed as another hit with fans, simply being a small cute pig. Pokemon fans are eating good so far with these new creatures.

Head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a full look over all the other exclusives coming to the console.

