Just as technology and communications power change today, so developments in transportation drove innovation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1854 when Louis Vuitton was founded, horsepower still referenced equines; boats and trains offered alternative means of getting around, as did one’s own feet. Born in 1821 in Anchay, France, Vuitton walked to Paris at age 13, a journey that lasted two years. Once in the capital, he apprenticed with the box maker Monsieur Marechal before striking out on his own. Now the man and his legacy are being celebrated in “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” opening in New York. This is the fourth and final stop of this traveling show, which has adapted to each of its surroundings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO