Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Vintage Chanel Blue Blazer & Heels for Coach Core Celebration
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, channeled the sharp style of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while celebrating Coach Core’s 10th anniversary in London today. The charity highlights life coaching for youth through sports and athletic activities. While arriving at the Copper Box arena for the occasion with Prince William,...
After the Show, a Very Ralph Lauren Dinner to Celebrate the Brand’s West Coast Moment
“World of”—it’s an internal shorthand term used among the workforce at Ralph Lauren, some of them lifelong loyalists. It stands for all things Ralph Lauren; not just the clothing, but the all-encompassing multitudes that comprise the world of Mr. Lauren, delivered in such a way that they could have only hailed from his universe, cultivated and reinforced over the last half-century. They range from the minutia, such as a particular wattage and warmth of a lightbulb or a bit of extra starch in the dinner napkins, to the incredibly grand.
He’s been in the business for more than 20 years and employs around 50 craftspeople in his homeland to realize his intricately impactful womenswear. And yet until this season Ashish Gupta, who has long been himself based in London, had never before shot a collection back in India. The reason for this change might have been deeply unfortunate (a close relative suddenly fell very ill while Ashish was visiting), but the results are inspired.
Your Exclusive November Issue Tour with Vogue.com's Chioma Nnadi
Each month, our Vogue Club members get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine. For the November issue we caught up with Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi, who traveled to Accra, Ghana to interview (and roller skate with)––our cover star Michaela Coel.
In New York, “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” Celebrates Out-of-the-Box Creativity
Just as technology and communications power change today, so developments in transportation drove innovation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1854 when Louis Vuitton was founded, horsepower still referenced equines; boats and trains offered alternative means of getting around, as did one’s own feet. Born in 1821 in Anchay, France, Vuitton walked to Paris at age 13, a journey that lasted two years. Once in the capital, he apprenticed with the box maker Monsieur Marechal before striking out on his own. Now the man and his legacy are being celebrated in “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” opening in New York. This is the fourth and final stop of this traveling show, which has adapted to each of its surroundings.
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
Guo Pei’s New Rug Collection “Opulent Nature” Is an Ode to Chinese Craftmanship
Guo Pei, the renowned Chinese couturier, has always believed in sharing her country’s rich artistic heritage through style—an ethos she firmly upheld when creating her first collection with the Rug Company. Titled “Opulent Nature,” the pieces all feature decorative textiles adorned with majestic Eastern patterns like dragons amid...
Bulgari Brought the Ritz and Glitz to New York City to Celebrate 50 Years in America
How does an iconic Italian jewelry brand celebrate 50 years of international success in America? At one of the coolest new spots in New York City, of course. On Wednesday evening, Bulgari took over the newly opened jazz club in the Aman Resorts for a star-studded fête. Guests like Katie Holmes and Danai Gurira were serenaded with live performances from Brian Newman and Dev Hynes. In between the sets, DJ duo Angel + Dren treated the crowd to uptempo tunes—like Beyonce’s Cozy, which immediately got attendees up and dancing.
Prada’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Takes a Sustainable Angle
Today marks the launch of Prada’s Fine Jewelry line. As with most everything the brand does, the Eternal Gold collection isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Prada’s twist on the category harnesses the power of sustainability, a longtime buzzword in the jewelry industry that has been hard to track. The clean and sculptural gold pieces—some with pavé diamonds—are made entirely of Certified Recycled Gold and are traceable through a chip embedded in a 100% recycled paper card that comes with the piece—a new concept in the fine jewelry space. The chip, logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain, will serve to prove authenticity as the pieces are passed down through the generations. (The diamonds too follow strict standards that are traceable from source to store.)
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Glamour’s Samantha Barry and Model Christy Turlington Celebrated Female Changemakers in D.C.
Glamour's Samantha Barry and supermodel Christy Turlington hosted a dinner in the heart of Washington, DC, celebrating maternal health, policy changemakers, and the Hamilton Hotel's 100th anniversary. While the hotel hosted a dinner with 100 influential men a centennial ago, this year's guestlist featured a majority of women-identified attendees. The hosts had brought together a room of political changemakers, with a narrative focused on discussing maternal health equity and promoting the passing of paid leave.
At Forces of Fashion the Message From Daniel Roseberry, Quannah Chasinghorse, Xiye Bastida, and Christopher John Rogers Is Be True to Your Beliefs
Lights! Camera! Action! Vogue’s Forces of Fashion has returned to an in-person format, and boy, is the audience delivering the ’fits. On stage, the guests are holding nothing back. The morning session opened with theater impresario Jordan Roth—wearing a cable knit sweater with gold leather breasts—in conversation with...
Pharrell Williams Talks To Nicola Vassell About “Kondo-ing” His Life and Joopiter Auction Service
Over the course of three decades, the multi-hyphenate producer, designer, and business owner Pharrell Williams has crafted undeniable hits for himself and a remarkable slice of music’s elite. And he has amassed an archive-worthy collection of unparalleled items in that same time span. Today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, Williams spoke with Nicola Vassell, founder and CEO of Nicola Vassell Gallery, about his newest venture, Joopiter auction service. Williams will use it to flog treasured goods (i.e. a Sony PSP encased in solid gold) from 11 storage units that he has filled up over time, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Black Ambition.
Ib Kamara’s Off-White Photo Diary—Behind the Making of Spring 2023’s “Celebration”
Off-White’s first show under the creative leadership of Image and Art Director Ib Kamara was one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated moments. Along with the extended Off-White collective, Kamara delivered a collection entitled Celebration that articulated the brand language formulated by Virgil Abloh while adding a distinctively different accent to it.
At Nordstrom, the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winners Celebrated in Style
“I really do believe we birthed a new generation of talent, and we do that with the support of the industry,” says Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. In an annual tradition, industry leaders gathered at Nordstrom’s American Bar—located at the flagship store in Manhattan—to celebrate the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipients (naturally, in great style).
How the Manolo Made Famous By Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Became the Designer’s Most “Eternal” Shoe
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Manolo Blahnik is coy about how his Carolyne pump—a sleek slingback featuring an almond toe and a mid-stiletto heel—became what he calls an “eternal shoe.” “It’s a comfortable shoe, a shoe that has no time—no matter what you do, it will always look modern,” he tells British Vogue during the Carolyne’s 35th anniversary year. It is a sentiment that royal family members, First Ladies, and Manolo fans alike agree with wholeheartedly. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the Duchess of Sussex, Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Selena Gomez have all worn the ladylike shoes, but Blahnik says he never intended the Carolyne to become a house signature.
Christy Turlington Proves the Timeless Power of a Bold Red Lip
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can always trust one of the ’90s supers to deliver a mic drop beauty moment. Take Christy Turlington, who at 53 is still doing red carpet glamour like few others can. Decidedly low-key in her private life—she previously told Vogue that some of her favorite things to do are yoga, reading, and spending time with her kids—Turlington sure knows how to amp up the glam for evening: with a slick of lipstick.
