Fallout New Vegas studio pokes fun at sequel demands from fans

By Hirun Cryer
 5 days ago

Dial off that Fallout New Vegas 2 hype, developer Obsidian has urged.

Taking to Twitter yesterday on October 10 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, original Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian tweeted out the message just below. The tweet seemingly shoots down rumors and speculation that the studio could be making a sequel to the much-beloved spin-off Fallout RPG.

This new comment from Obsidian directly contradicts a previous claim from earlier this year. Back in February, a journalist claimed that “very early” Fallout New Vegas 2 talks were taking place at Xbox . The report was crystal clear that the sequel wasn’t guaranteed however, but that Obsidian owners Xbox were keen on making the game.

The new comments from Obsidian could mean that the studio declined the option of developing a sequel to Fallout New Vegas, or talks between the two parties simply never took place. After all, the original report earlier this year claimed the discussions surrounding a potential sequel were taking place at Xbox, and not Obsidian.

The studio could simply be too busy to take on the sequel even if they wanted to, as the original tweet from Obsidian alludes to. We know the developer is currently working on four ongoing projects: action-adventure game Grounded, Avowed from the world of Pillars of Eternity, whacky Medieval adventure epic Pentiment, and fully-fledged RPG sequel The Outer Worlds 2 .

For what it’s worth, when asked about the possibility of outsourcing another Fallout game to a different studio, series head honcho Todd Howard told The Guardian that it was unlikely to happen.

Check out our full list of upcoming Xbox Series X games to see what projects Obsidian currently has on the docket.

