Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
