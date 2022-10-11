Read full article on original website
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
The View fans shocked as Whoopi Goldberg ‘throws co-host under the bus’ in tense moment on live TV
THE View fans are in shock after Whoopi Goldberg called out her co-host in a shady moment on the show on Wednesday. The actress has put Sara Haines on blast for seemingly lying about a specific part of their friendship. During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the...
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’
Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Brave Actor Val Kilmer, 62, Fights Throat Cancer And Scores A $1.4 Billion Success With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Mila Kunis Got Booed By Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Multiple Times And Handled It Perfectly
This week, actor Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive. The show, which was being filmed in Brooklyn, featured a particularly rowdy audience. After telling a hilarious story about her wardrobe mishap where she had to wear children's leggings cut to make...
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
