On Both Coasts, Loro Piana Celebrated the Launch of Its Cocooning Collection
It is well-known that Loro Piana is a luxury brand that whispers rather than shouts. Nearly a century old, the fine Vicuña wools, delicate cashmere, and neutral color palettes remain emblems of the label. Their Cocooning collection exemplifies this best. In fact, the latest series of fine cashmere clothing is so gorgeous that the craftsmanship had to be celebrated in not one but two American cities.
MATCHESFASHION Celebrated the Start of Frieze London and Curator Antwaun Sargent
Over in London, MATCHESFASHION had several things to celebrate at its event last night. Officially, the party kicked off the city’s Frieze Week—the art fair is on now through October 16. But the night also happened to mark the birthday of artist and curator Antwaun Sargent—he was in town as curator of Gagosian’s exhibition of Tyler Mitchell photographs. Hosted at 5 Carlos Place (MATCHESFASHION’s retail HQ), the night welcomed the likes of DJ Miles Freedom, Jeremy O. Harris, Hannah Traore, Ashley James, and more, who were there to celebrate Sargent.
Prada’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Takes a Sustainable Angle
Today marks the launch of Prada’s Fine Jewelry line. As with most everything the brand does, the Eternal Gold collection isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Prada’s twist on the category harnesses the power of sustainability, a longtime buzzword in the jewelry industry that has been hard to track. The clean and sculptural gold pieces—some with pavé diamonds—are made entirely of Certified Recycled Gold and are traceable through a chip embedded in a 100% recycled paper card that comes with the piece—a new concept in the fine jewelry space. The chip, logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain, will serve to prove authenticity as the pieces are passed down through the generations. (The diamonds too follow strict standards that are traceable from source to store.)
Kate Middleton Swaps Heirloom Diamonds for an Everywoman Jewelry Trend
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may have access to the royal vault, but she’s got a pretty impressive jewelry collection of her own, too. Evidence: the chunky 14-karat gold-plated chain by Laura Lombardi she wore on a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on 10 October, which elevated her simple cream top, cream blazer and black trousers. The Princess appeared on the Newsbeat program alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, where they heard from guests on World Mental Health Day.
Inside British Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Event at 180 the Strand in London
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference—in which events were held across the U.S., the U.K., and Mexico—British Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which...
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Reimagined Old Hollywood Style
It was a busy week for celebrities, which fortunately meant plenty of red carpet moments. Pillar events such as L.A.’s Academy Museum Gala, the London Film Festival, and Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in New York meant A-list stars were bringing out the statement looks. The best of them channeled Old Hollywood glitz and glamour, albeit in new, inventive ways.
In New York, “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” Celebrates Out-of-the-Box Creativity
Just as technology and communications power change today, so developments in transportation drove innovation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1854 when Louis Vuitton was founded, horsepower still referenced equines; boats and trains offered alternative means of getting around, as did one’s own feet. Born in 1821 in Anchay, France, Vuitton walked to Paris at age 13, a journey that lasted two years. Once in the capital, he apprenticed with the box maker Monsieur Marechal before striking out on his own. Now the man and his legacy are being celebrated in “Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” opening in New York. This is the fourth and final stop of this traveling show, which has adapted to each of its surroundings.
Victoria Beckham Teases What’s Next for Her Ever-Growing Luxury Fashion and Beauty House
The last time Victoria Beckham performed with the Spice Girls, it was 2008 and Posh Spice realized something had to give. Yesterday, in front of a packed crowd at Vogue’s offices at 1 World Trade Center in New York, the multi-hyphenate recalled one specific show at Madison Square Garden that all but cemented the fact that her touring life was likely over. “The other girls were shopping and I was taking meetings about the fashion line. I’d make it back just in time for soundcheck, put down the Birkin bag, change out of the pencil skirt—with three small children in tow—and I’d pick up the microphone. It was just a little too much of a juggling act,” she admitted with a laugh.
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channeling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Your Exclusive November Issue Tour with Vogue.com's Chioma Nnadi
Each month, our Vogue Club members get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine. For the November issue we caught up with Vogue.com’s Chioma Nnadi, who traveled to Accra, Ghana to interview (and roller skate with)––our cover star Michaela Coel.
Emma Corrin’s Goldfish Dress Is Pure Red Carpet Fantasy
If anyone was going to deliver a last-minute red carpet curveball on the final night of the London Film Festival, it would be Emma Corrin. Attending the premiere of the queer romantic drama My Policeman—in which Corrin stars alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson—the actor stepped out in a look perfectly befitting of their off-kilter eye for fashion. Namely, a glossy JW Anderson mini dress designed to resemble a goldfish tied up in a plastic bag. (Teamed with Cartier drop earrings, of course.)
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Michelle Pfeiffer and Stella McCartney on Making Luxury Beauty Less Toxic and More Sustainable
As the luxury beauty landscape evolves, Michelle Pfeiffer, Oscar-nominated actor and founder of fragrance house Henry Rose, and fashion designer Stella McCartney are two major players shaping what’s to come. Today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, they spoke candidly about the intersections of transparency, sustainability, and social responsibility.
Victoria Beckham Is a Modern Day Cinderella With Glittering Boots
Today, Victoria Beckham looked like a city-fied Cinderella. And while Beckham certainly was retro-regal in a body-skimming blue dress that cut across the chest with a dramatic scarf blowing at her side, there was no tiara in sight. Though Beckham did wear a modern version of the princess’s glass slippers. The designer opted for a pair of tight, sparkling mesh stiletto boots that were see-through enough to show some toe.
Pharrell Williams Talks To Nicola Vassell About “Kondo-ing” His Life and Joopiter Auction Service
Over the course of three decades, the multi-hyphenate producer, designer, and business owner Pharrell Williams has crafted undeniable hits for himself and a remarkable slice of music’s elite. And he has amassed an archive-worthy collection of unparalleled items in that same time span. Today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, Williams spoke with Nicola Vassell, founder and CEO of Nicola Vassell Gallery, about his newest venture, Joopiter auction service. Williams will use it to flog treasured goods (i.e. a Sony PSP encased in solid gold) from 11 storage units that he has filled up over time, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Black Ambition.
Bulgari Brought the Ritz and Glitz to New York City to Celebrate 50 Years in America
How does an iconic Italian jewelry brand celebrate 50 years of international success in America? At one of the coolest new spots in New York City, of course. On Wednesday evening, Bulgari took over the newly opened jazz club in the Aman Resorts for a star-studded fête. Guests like Katie Holmes and Danai Gurira were serenaded with live performances from Brian Newman and Dev Hynes. In between the sets, DJ duo Angel + Dren treated the crowd to uptempo tunes—like Beyonce’s Cozy, which immediately got attendees up and dancing.
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Pinstripe Suit the Bombshell Treatment
Wall Street chic might be trending, but Jennifer Lopez’s take on pinstripes is more risky business than buttoned-up. Where Penélope Cruz, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid have all worn shirts and ties on the red carpet in recent weeks, there was nothing androgynous about the newlywed singer’s look for the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 show in LA: a charcoal pinstripe wrap dress with her signature plummeting neckline. The twist? A matching fedora. Think ’20s mobster, but make it Lopez-level sexy.
