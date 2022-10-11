Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof of death sentence, conviction in 2015 racist slayings of 9 in Black church

Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Nikola founder’s trial ready for jury after final arguments
NEW YORK (AP) — The fate of Nikola Corp ’s founder will be in the hands of a jury after he was portrayed Thursday in closing arguments by a prosecutor as a habitual liar, and by his lawyer as an inspiring visionary being unjustly prosecuted. Trevor Milton, 40,...
