Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The five wins surpassed the Giants’ total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories. Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-3) blew a game late for the third time this season. Giants co-owner John Mara was all smiles leaving MetLife Stadium.
Dolphins defense took step forward despite injuries but not enough in loss to Vikings
The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their cornerback group already stretched thin by injuries.
Ja’Marr Chase Roasts Mike Gesicki’s Griddy TD Celebration
The Bengals star, fresh off a big game against the Saints, couldn’t help but critique the Dolphins tight end’s moves.
Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland
BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
Packers.com
Packers salute Colonel Israel "Izzy" Thompson for 'Operation Fan Mail'
The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to Colonel Israel "Izzy" Thompson during Sunday's game against the Jets for 'Operation Fan Mail'. Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 16th season this year. A...
Packers.com
StatusPRO and Green Bay Packers bring NFL PRO ERA experience to fans at 2022 London Games
Miami, FL – October 13, 2022 – Packers fans gathered ahead of the London game to enjoy an array of NFL team activities, including a demonstration of StatusPRO's NFL PRO ERA, the first NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title. The activities were part of a series of special events designed to bring the spirit of the NFL and Green Bay to London in advance of the team's first-ever regular season international match-up with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2022 London Games.
Packers.com
Packers elevate WR Juwann Winfree for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated WR Juwann Winfree (juh-WANN) from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed LB Tipa Galeai (tee-puh nah-lee-eye) on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
Packers.com
Former Packers DB Bill Whitaker dead at 63
Bill Whitaker, who played with the Green Bay Packers in 1981 and '82, died on Oct. 2, 2002. Whitaker, 63, died unexpectedly in Prairie Village, Kan., according to the Dignity Memorial website. Selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 1981 draft, Whitaker was a backup defensive back...
