Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ed O'neill
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants

Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out. Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 […] The post Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Skylar Thompson replaced by Teddy Bridgewater as Dolphins QB injury woes continue

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback woes continued on Sunday after Skylar Thompson exited their Week 6 clash vs. the Minnesota Vikings in the first half with a thumb injury. The quarterback carousel continued to make its rounds, as Teddy Bridgewater was called upon to replace Thompson, who is considered questionable to return, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett breaks Clay Matthews Jr.’s Browns sack record in just 6 years, but there’s a catch

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is in just his sixth NFL season, but that hasn’t stopped him from rewriting the franchise’s record books. In Week 6 action against the New England Patriots, Garrett set the all-time Browns sack record by taking down rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. The sack was number 62.5 of Garrett’s career.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The Denver Broncos will head to Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Broncos-Chargers prediction for this Monday Night party. The Broncos lost 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Ultimately, […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
