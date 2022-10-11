ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCBY

Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts

JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
KCBY

USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
KCBY

Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
KCBY

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#First Responder#Southern Oregon#Oregon Fire Department#Fire Science
KCBY

Biden traveling to Portland Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
PORTLAND, OR

