Q&A with Val Hoyle, Democratic candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
With the retirement of Rep. Peter DeFazio, for the first time in nearly 40 years there is no incumbent on the ballot for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman sat down with current Oregon Labor Commissioner and Democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District Val Hoyle. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL news:...
Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts
JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
Deadline extended to request replacement SNAP benefits for food lost due to wildfire
The deadline has been extended for households using SNAP benefits who lost food due to wildfire evacuations and public safety power shutoffs to apply to have that food replaced. You now have until October 24 to request replacement benefits. The Oregon Department of Human Services says households "may request to...
Q&A with Levi Leatherberry, independent candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
KVAL News is speaking with each of the candidates for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. For the first time in almost 40 years, there is no incumbent in the race with the retirement of Peter DeFazio. KVAL's Brandon Kamerman spoke with independent candidate Levi Leatherberry. Brandon Kamerman, KVAL News: I’m joined...
SNAP benefits get a permanent 12% cost of living increase starting this month
SALEM, Ore. — SNAP recipients will get a 12% cost of living increase to their benefits in October. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This increases the maximum food benefit for a household of two from $459...
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
Biden traveling to Portland Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
