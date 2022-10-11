ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center captured Devonte Tolliver, 26 after he tried to escape from the facility. Captain John Mowell with the Sheriff’s Office says during the escape attempt, Tolliver got caught in the barbed wire fencing and became stuck. Officers had to remove him from the barbed wire. Tolliver is in custody and being treated for injuries from the escape attempt.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Acadia Parish School Board considering 4-day school week

Students in Acadia Parish may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being floated by the school board is enacted. The board is asking for input on possibly moving to a 4-day school week. A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile. According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.
ELTON, LA
Scott, LA
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY)– Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism. Devon Mahan, 23 says he has high-functioning autism and like anyone else, just wants to enjoy life. Following an evening of dancing at a local bar, Mahan says...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Ville Platte under boil-water advisory

Residents of Ville Platte should avoid drinking tap water at home until further notice. A boil water advisory has been issued for all Ville Platte residents in Evangeline Parish. The advisory is in effect because of a replacement of a new well.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
