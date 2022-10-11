ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
Benzinga

iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fair Isaac Corp#Fico#Price Action
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results

Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for FIGS

Analysts have provided the following ratings for FIGS FIGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, FIGS has an average price target of $10.5 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $7.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CO-DX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") CODX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Dx securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for iQIYI

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI. INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG.H") BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading. In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, INTACT GOLD CORP. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

