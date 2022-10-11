ANSONIA – The city has appointed two new members to the recently created Ansonia Opera House Committee in wake of the vice chairman exiting stage left. Kathleen Fisher, a Glastonbury resident, recently submitted her resignation as vice chairman. Fisher in her resignation letter, cited logistical reasons, living about an hour away as her reason for stepping down. While Fisher said she appreciated being nominated as vice chairman, ​“I think a person who lives locally would be a better fit.”

