Washington, DC

DCist

DCist’s 2022 Guide To Local Halloween Costume Ideas

It’s that time of year again. Invites for Halloween-related events that you don’t really want to go to but will end up attending anyway are rolling in, and you haven’t the slightest clue what to wear. We’ve compiled our annual “last-minute” list of locally-minded costume ideas a little early, because it’s never too early to start planning.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code

A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Feature Films#Around The World#Afghans
DCist

Mike Fanone Isn’t Done Talking About Jan. 6. And He Has Thoughts On D.C. Police And Officials

The first time I — and, by extension, much of America — heard of Mike Fanone was about a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fanone, then a D.C. police officer, had been brought to a building overlooking the U.S. Capitol to speak to gathered reporters about the experience of fighting off hordes of Trump supporters as they sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Initiative 82

D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘A Very Dramatic Moment’: Attorney Recalls 1972 D.C. Jail Uprising On 50th Anniversary

The front page of the Metro section of the Evening Star, 1972. It was Oct. 11, 1972. The crumbling D.C. Jail was about 100 years old. The facility, designed to hold 550 people, was holding a population of about double that size. People detained there complained that they had virtually no recreation time. Some were being held in a condition a Washington Post editorial from the time called “deadlock,” forced to eat in their six foot by eight foot cells, and only let out to shower twice a week.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

BROWN ENOUGH: What does it mean to be brown in America today? That’s the question at the center of Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia, and Making It in America, a soon-to-be-released memoir and social commentary by Christopher Rivas. The writer, actor and podcaster will be in conversation with Building Back Together’s Mayra Macaís this Friday at East City Bookshop. Tune in to their conversation in-person or virtually. (East City Bookshop and virtual; 7 p.m.; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

