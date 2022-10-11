The front page of the Metro section of the Evening Star, 1972. It was Oct. 11, 1972. The crumbling D.C. Jail was about 100 years old. The facility, designed to hold 550 people, was holding a population of about double that size. People detained there complained that they had virtually no recreation time. Some were being held in a condition a Washington Post editorial from the time called “deadlock,” forced to eat in their six foot by eight foot cells, and only let out to shower twice a week.

