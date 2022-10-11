Read full article on original website
Related
See A Trove Of Historic Documents From D.C.’s First Latino LGBTQ+ Advocacy Group
As president of ENLACE, D.C.’s first known Latino LGBTQ advocacy group, in the 1980s, Letitia “Leti” Gomez knew she was part of something historic. So she began saving all sorts of memorabilia: newspaper clippings, meeting agendas, fliers for dance parties — including a “Dance for the Dead” — and a pricing sheet for a beach trip.
DCist’s 2022 Guide To Local Halloween Costume Ideas
It’s that time of year again. Invites for Halloween-related events that you don’t really want to go to but will end up attending anyway are rolling in, and you haven’t the slightest clue what to wear. We’ve compiled our annual “last-minute” list of locally-minded costume ideas a little early, because it’s never too early to start planning.
Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code
A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
Smithsonian, NGA Transfer Ownership Of Benin Bronzes To Nigeria, But Some Will Remain Here
Two major arts institutions in D.C. transferred ownership of 30 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria Tuesday, part of a growing movement years in the making to return looted artifacts to their places of origin. Smithsonian National Museum of African Art President Ngaire Blankenberg, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, and National Gallery of...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
Extraordinary D.C. Youth Honored At Attorney General’s Right Direction Awards
Ariyah Nash, 18, accepts her Right Direction award from Attorney General Karl Racine. Jamarri Kane-White, 21, is a senior at Howard University studying computer science. Before that, he spent ten years in the foster care system in the District, at times navigating group homes and homelessness. On Wednesday night at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Fanone Isn’t Done Talking About Jan. 6. And He Has Thoughts On D.C. Police And Officials
The first time I — and, by extension, much of America — heard of Mike Fanone was about a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fanone, then a D.C. police officer, had been brought to a building overlooking the U.S. Capitol to speak to gathered reporters about the experience of fighting off hordes of Trump supporters as they sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Initiative 82
D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
D.C. Lawsuit Targets Chemical Company, Saying It Knowingly Polluted Waterways With Carcinogen
A major chemical manufacturer polluted D.C. homes, yards and waterways with a toxic pesticide for decades, even after learning it could cause cancer, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges in a new lawsuit. The pesticide, known as chlordane, was used throughout the U.S. from 1948 through 1988 to kill termites...
‘A Very Dramatic Moment’: Attorney Recalls 1972 D.C. Jail Uprising On 50th Anniversary
The front page of the Metro section of the Evening Star, 1972. It was Oct. 11, 1972. The crumbling D.C. Jail was about 100 years old. The facility, designed to hold 550 people, was holding a population of about double that size. People detained there complained that they had virtually no recreation time. Some were being held in a condition a Washington Post editorial from the time called “deadlock,” forced to eat in their six foot by eight foot cells, and only let out to shower twice a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Geldart Resigns As Deputy Mayor Of Public Safety Amid Assault Charges And Residency Questions
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Chris Geldart, the city’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, has resigned amid assault charges and questions about his residency status. “Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant,” Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, describing Geldart’s resignation as...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Messy Data And Poor Communication Bungle D.C.’s School Vaccine Enforcement, Officials Say
More than a month after the start of the school year, D.C. is attempting to enforce a long-standing childhood vaccine mandate – but concerns over incomplete and messy data are hindering enforcement and causing local officials to question the policy’s efficacy. For the first time this school year,...
As Fallout Over D.C. Housing Authority Audit Continues, New Bill Would Impose Quick Reforms
An emergency bill that could get a vote in the D.C. Council as early as next week would impose a number of quick reforms at the D.C. Housing Authority, the agency reeling from a scathing federal audit that recently identified significant issues with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing.
See Or Skip: Two Shows At D.C. Theaters We Saw In Early October
We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is the second installment of reviews of October shows at D.C.-area theaters. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview. Once on this Island. Review by Missy Frederick. Constellation Theatre Company is back after a...
15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
BROWN ENOUGH: What does it mean to be brown in America today? That’s the question at the center of Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia, and Making It in America, a soon-to-be-released memoir and social commentary by Christopher Rivas. The writer, actor and podcaster will be in conversation with Building Back Together’s Mayra Macaís this Friday at East City Bookshop. Tune in to their conversation in-person or virtually. (East City Bookshop and virtual; 7 p.m.; FREE)
Biden Announces Mass Pardon Of People Charged With Marijuana Possession Offenses In D.C.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a mass pardon of people charged with marijuana possession under both federal and D.C. law, a move that could erase the criminal records of thousands of people across the city and country. In making the move, which was announced as an executive order, Biden...
‘My Dreams Are On Pause’: Local Immigrants Sound Off On New DACA Ruling
Immigration advocates and community members march through Constitution Avenue. Like other DACA recipients, Ashley Trejo’s status has allowed her to pursue a future without a fear of being deported. She was born in Honduras but grew up in Hyattsville. She says she enrolled in DACA when she was about 15 years-old.
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0