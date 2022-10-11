ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity

BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
Best Essay Writing Services in UK: TOP 5 Cheap Sites Genuine Reviews

--News Direct-- Not everyone possesses writing skills, making school challenging due to the sheer volume of essays. From high school to college, students are there to write, causing many to fail and get left behind. Thankfully, essay writing services free up time and complete assignments for any student who needs them.
Psyched: VC Fund Invests $50M In Psychedelics, Musk's 'Exploratory Journeys', Native American Use Of Peyote And More

Palo Santo, a venture capital fund focused on backing and building emerging psychedelic therapeutics companies, recently announced the closing of its $50 million fund. “Against the backdrop of a growing global mental health crisis, our mission is to drive clinical development and FDA approval of these much-needed therapies that we believe will become the future standard of care. We are proud to play a role in this paradigm shift and look forward to creating value for our portfolio companies, investors, and most importantly patients and their loved ones,” stated co-founder Tim Schlidt.
