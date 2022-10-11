Read full article on original website
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
TEA and AECOM's definitive global attraction attendance report illustrates 2021's road to recovery and highlights regional resiliency and ingenuity
BURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) October 14, 2022. 2021 marked a year of recovery for global attractions, as theme parks, water parks, and museums continued to adapt to challenges driven by the pandemic. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID, successful vaccine rollout, easing capacity restrictions and simplified travel in most parts of the world translated to increased visitor numbers nearly across the board. Though some consumers still avoided large group settings – particularly at indoor venues – the market returned to a relatively successful "bounce-back" year with expectations for increased performance in 2022.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Best Essay Writing Services in UK: TOP 5 Cheap Sites Genuine Reviews
--News Direct-- Not everyone possesses writing skills, making school challenging due to the sheer volume of essays. From high school to college, students are there to write, causing many to fail and get left behind. Thankfully, essay writing services free up time and complete assignments for any student who needs them.
Best Online Casinos in 2022: Top 17 Real Money Casino Sites for Online Casino Games & Bonuses
--News Direct-- The best online casinos offer a perfect mix of top-quality casino games and generous bonuses paired with strong user protection and advanced encryption. But with so many available, you can only expect to come across slow payout times and unreliable customer service packed into a shiny-looking website designed to lure you in.
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Psyched: VC Fund Invests $50M In Psychedelics, Musk's 'Exploratory Journeys', Native American Use Of Peyote And More
Palo Santo, a venture capital fund focused on backing and building emerging psychedelic therapeutics companies, recently announced the closing of its $50 million fund. “Against the backdrop of a growing global mental health crisis, our mission is to drive clinical development and FDA approval of these much-needed therapies that we believe will become the future standard of care. We are proud to play a role in this paradigm shift and look forward to creating value for our portfolio companies, investors, and most importantly patients and their loved ones,” stated co-founder Tim Schlidt.
