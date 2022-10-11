Read full article on original website
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Landlord Stigma, High Demand, Lack Of Retail Space, Obstacles Facing New Mexico's Cannabis Market
New Mexico legalized adult-use cannabis in April when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act. Two months after recreational cannabis was legalized in the state, medicinal and adult-use sales exceeded $38.5 million. Since sales launched in New Mexico, the industry has been booming and breaking records month after month.
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
What Is Croptober? The Weed Harvest Season 101
Although it may not garner the same recognition as beloved weed holidays like 4/20 or 7/10, the entire month of October marks one of the most joyous occasions for both cannabis cultivators and budget-conscious consumers. If you follow a handful of weed growers and cannabis connoisseurs on Twitter, you may...
Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
Tesla Is 'Solution To The Economy': Cathie Wood Says There's No Stopping Trend To Electric Vehicles
Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood is back with supporting statements for the electric vehicle company being one of the most innovative companies in the world. What Happened: A month after saying her confidence in Tesla couldn’t be higher, Ark Invest CEO Wood is back with another take on how Tesla is changing the world.
What Do Pets And Weddings Have In Common? It's Weed! A Look At An Interesting Trend
Marijuana themes are proving to be popular in two particular areas — pets and weddings. Benzinga spoke with several business operators who say incorporating cannabis into their offerings has only bolstered business. Humans, Cannabis And Pets. People love their pets. They also love cannabis. According to data provider Headset,...
Relmada's Trial Failure Removes Competitor Risk For This Company's Newly Launched Depression Product
On Thursday, Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD reported a failed Phase 3 Major Depressive Disorder monotherapy trial for its REL-1017. BofA analyst noted this was a potential competitor to Axsome Thearpeutic Inc's AXSM recently approved Auvelity. The analyst said he would "not be surprised" to see Axsome shares trade with some...
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Michigan Marijuana Sales Rise 2% To $212 Million In September, Expert Says
In September, Michigan cannabis sales rose 2% compared to August, and increased 31.4% from a year ago to a record $212 million, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Image by New Cannabis Ventures. "With medical sales falling 54.4% from a year ago to...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
Polished.com Announces Management Transition
Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 14, 2022
Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 23.53% at $0.42. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 7.18% at $0.04. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.06. LOSERS:. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 8.72% at $2.19. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.35% at $0.38. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Psyched: VC Fund Invests $50M In Psychedelics, Musk's 'Exploratory Journeys', Native American Use Of Peyote And More
Palo Santo, a venture capital fund focused on backing and building emerging psychedelic therapeutics companies, recently announced the closing of its $50 million fund. “Against the backdrop of a growing global mental health crisis, our mission is to drive clinical development and FDA approval of these much-needed therapies that we believe will become the future standard of care. We are proud to play a role in this paradigm shift and look forward to creating value for our portfolio companies, investors, and most importantly patients and their loved ones,” stated co-founder Tim Schlidt.
