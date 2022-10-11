Read full article on original website
Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wayne High School
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warmed up the Friday night lights at Wayne County High School. The Pioneers host Chapmanville High School Friday, October 14.
lootpress.com
Prep Football: Davis and Cline lead Greenbrier East past Ripley
FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East scored 35 points in the opening half to roll past Ripley 47-8 Friday on Homecoming. Monquelle Davis threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Spartans (3-4) who hosts Parkersburg South next week. Ian Cline tallied 151 yards on...
Laborn leads nation in three categories
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn is now top three in the nation, for three different categories.
Hurricane shocks Cabell Midland
A bit of a rivalry game in Ona tonight, Cabell Midland hosting Hurricane, both teams entered this one at 5-1.
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
lootpress.com
First Lady Cathy Justice invites West Virginians to create bows for the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginians age 19 and up to participate in the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest. Eligible West Virginians are encouraged to create their best Christmas bow, which will be hung on a special “bow tree” at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
mingomessenger.com
Mingo flies into fall
A weekend full of fun and games was on tap in Mingo County this past weekend as Gilbert welcomed ATV/UTV enthusiasts from across the country for the 2022 National TrailFest and both Matewan and Kermit welcomed crowds for their annual fall festivals.
mountain-topmedia.com
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
WOWK
Meet WOWK’s New Meteorologist, Chris Knoll
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Please join us in welcoming WOWK’s new meteorologist, Chris Knoll to the team!. Catch his weekend forecasts, on 13 news weekend edition!
WATCH: Huff’s full press conference after Louisiana
Marshall football hosted Louisiana for their 2022 Sun Belt conference home opener; the Ragin' Cajuns won it 23-13.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE RESIGNS, NO WORD ON WHO WILL TAKE OVER
Colby Kirk was sworn in after the death of Judge/Executive Victor Slone earlier this year·. It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County Judge/Executive and my withdrawal from the General Election. I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role. I can confidently say I am leaving the county in good fiscal condition and more ready than ever for opportunities in tourism and economic development.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
