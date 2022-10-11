Read full article on original website
Valerie Hughes
5d ago
As someone with Bi-Polar I know that for me, I need to stay on my medication! I do it for my kids and myself! Life is only chaotic when not medicated. But he needs to choose it. I feel bad for the chaos his family is suffering because of his actions.
Gonz286
5d ago
Keep up with these outbursts and a judge will rule custody in favor of Kim because of the safety risk they cause.
barbara
5d ago
This guy really needs to be institutionalized. He has severe mental illness and is a danger to himself and others.
