Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing. 13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
Inflation causing concern for West Virginia families
According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982.
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
Upcoming meeting to determine fate of Fayette Animal Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include discussion and decision regarding the animal shelter, funding requests for new police cruisers and...
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
Beaver Business Wants to Bring People Together
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver opened its doors to the public on February 5th this year. It occupies the space which housed Padrino’s, a longtime favorite of locals. Alex George is a native of Raleigh County. His family owned and operated...
Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
wvpublic.org
Public Invited To Tour Historic Coal Company Store
The public is invited to tour the Itmann Company store in Wyoming County this weekend. The historic building has been on the market for years after a former politician and Wyoming County native purchased the structure. The building was coal mine owner Isaac T. Mann’s office and employee hub about...
Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
