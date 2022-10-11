ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 1 lane of I-77S in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has blocked part of I-77 South in Kanawha County. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, close to the 105.4 mile-marker near the Eden’s Fork exit. West Virginia 511 officials say one lane of the I-77 South has been closed […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beaver Business Wants to Bring People Together

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver opened its doors to the public on February 5th this year. It occupies the space which housed Padrino’s, a longtime favorite of locals. Alex George is a native of Raleigh County. His family owned and operated...
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
OAK HILL, WV
lootpress.com

Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Public Invited To Tour Historic Coal Company Store

The public is invited to tour the Itmann Company store in Wyoming County this weekend. The historic building has been on the market for years after a former politician and Wyoming County native purchased the structure. The building was coal mine owner Isaac T. Mann’s office and employee hub about...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
BECKLEY, WV

