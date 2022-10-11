FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years in the position. Packnett led the health system through times of economic uncertainty, including the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time, he helped Parkview Health grow from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. Parkview Health has expanded into DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties. The health system also opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.

