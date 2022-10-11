Read full article on original website
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
Sun for Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will continue to bring lots of clear blue skies to the area but also keep temperatures on the cool side. Sunshine will be abundant today and Sunday as well, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower from time to time. We will make it close to 60 today but low temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.
LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
Pleasant end to the weekend; Rollercoaster temperatures next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Sunday is, for the most part, going to be a repeat of Saturday. So, if you liked the weather the first half of the weekend, you’ll enjoy it for the second half. Temperatures on Saturday evening will quickly fall into the...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana...
FWA launches pledge program to fly local
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally. The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.
FWFD: 4 pets, owner safe after fire in Waynedale home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out the flames Saturday at a home in Waynedale. Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a two-story home on Westward Drive, on the city’s southwest side. FWFD confirmed to...
Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Live music, silent auctions and chili. Folks with the YMCA and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) joined hands in a charity event to raise money for childcare services. “A lot of people don’t realize that the YMCA is more than just, you...
Gender Neutral Restrooms 10132022 FWNBC
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services. Stanford University apologized Wednesday for limiting Jewish student admissions in the 1950s. As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills.
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in the final Locker Room of the regular season.
Parkview Health CEO announces retirement after 16 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years in the position. Packnett led the health system through times of economic uncertainty, including the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time, he helped Parkview Health grow from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. Parkview Health has expanded into DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties. The health system also opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 203 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,595 cases and 1,197 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Thursday night stabbing victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
