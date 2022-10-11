ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sun for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A high-pressure system will continue to bring lots of clear blue skies to the area but also keep temperatures on the cool side. Sunshine will be abundant today and Sunday as well, with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower from time to time. We will make it close to 60 today but low temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWA launches pledge program to fly local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally. The "First, Fly the Fort" program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWFD: 4 pets, owner safe after fire in Waynedale home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out the flames Saturday at a home in Waynedale. Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a two-story home on Westward Drive, on the city's southwest side. FWFD confirmed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Gender Neutral Restrooms 10132022 FWNBC

YMCA and Fort Wayne's Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services. Stanford University apologized Wednesday for limiting Jewish student admissions in the 1950s. As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Parkview Health CEO announces retirement after 16 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years in the position. Packnett led the health system through times of economic uncertainty, including the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time, he helped Parkview Health grow from 50 providers and 6,300 employees to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 employees across 16 counties. Parkview Health has expanded into DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties. The health system also opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thursday night stabbing victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Just past 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified of a stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne Fire Station #1 looking for help. The stabbing victim has been identified by the Allen County Coroner as 38-year-old Robert...
FORT WAYNE, IN

