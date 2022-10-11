Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
KOCO
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in honor of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — A house isn't a home without a little bit of love. That's why the final touch to a home in northwest Oklahoma City was to honor two Oklahoma County deputies — Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns. A suspect shot Swartz and Johns in late...
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
KOCO
Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
KOCO
Yukon police officers help save choking 7-week-old baby's life
YUKON, Okla. — The Yukon Police Department released body camera video of the terrifying moments before an officer saved a 7-week-old baby's life. Dispatchers quickly called local emergency services to help render aid around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A sergeant and several other officers from the Yukon Police Department...
KOCO
Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KOCO
Police investigating shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a person was shot in the upper torso while at the Lamplight Apartments near Northwest 36th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The victim's condition is unknown.
KOCO
OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
KOCO
Two businesses impacted after fire breaks out inside Moore brewery
MOORE, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that broke out Friday morning inside a brewing company in Moore. The deputy fire chief told KOCO 5 that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 1774 Brewing on Northwest 27th Street near Interstate 35. The metal building caused issues for fire crews, and at least two businesses were directly impacted.
KOCO
Police searching for runaway 17-year-old OKC girl who's been missing for almost 2 months
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she's OK.
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
KOCO
Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
