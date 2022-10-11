ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Yukon police officers help save choking 7-week-old baby's life

YUKON, Okla. — The Yukon Police Department released body camera video of the terrifying moments before an officer saved a 7-week-old baby's life. Dispatchers quickly called local emergency services to help render aid around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A sergeant and several other officers from the Yukon Police Department...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two businesses impacted after fire breaks out inside Moore brewery

MOORE, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that broke out Friday morning inside a brewing company in Moore. The deputy fire chief told KOCO 5 that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 1774 Brewing on Northwest 27th Street near Interstate 35. The metal building caused issues for fire crews, and at least two businesses were directly impacted.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
SPENCER, OK

