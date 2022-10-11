Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
Biden rebuked by Pakistani officials for calling nuclear-armed country 'one of the most dangerous nations'
Top Pakistani officials criticized Biden after the president called the South Asian country "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" on Thursday.
Journal Inquirer
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Comments / 0