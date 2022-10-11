ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techxplore.com

Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows

In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
CONSTRUCTION
The Associated Press

Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Corps#The Department Of Labor
BET

A Different Path To Excellence: Unique HBCU Programs For Ambitious Students

HBCUs have been labeled as party schools lacking competitive academic programs compared to others, but this is a common misconception. These institutions offer a wide range of degree programs to appeal to growing career fields with the intent to increase Black representation. According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, HBCUs...
EDUCATION
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts

Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, welcomes two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives. In his new role, Diienno will bring his knowledge and 10+ years of experience in the waste and recycling industry to offer current and future Waste Harmonics customers a true comprehensive waste and recycling program that best fits their needs to improve green initiatives and reduce their annual waste spend. Diienno was previously employed at RWS Recycling & Waste Solutions from 2013 to 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
getnews.info

Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally

With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
BUSINESS
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist

Defining the Role and Career Potential of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. On episode 391 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. Phyllis Whitehead, PhD, the President of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists (NACNS). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Dr. Whitehead discuss the role of the CNS, how to become a CNS, and the goals of the NACNS to diversify the CNS profession.
JOBS
salestechstar.com

Microland Advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Microland announces the launch of SmartCenter 2.0 to deliver observability and hyper-automation capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform. Microland, a global digital transformation leader, announced its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. As a Global Professional and Managed Service Partner, Microland offers a broad range of Business and IT transformation solutions and services on the ServiceNow Platform for its global clients. Microland’s transition to Premier Partner validates its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Microland’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.
BUSINESS
geteducated.com

Online Agriculture Degree Programs – Associates to Doctorate

There has been a drastic evolution in the agricultural sector as the world population rises. Today’s agriculture industry must meet these increasing demands, allowing it to foster job diversity. Job seekers interested in a career in agriculture will find a broadening range of career opportunities. Reputed colleges across the globe offer online agriculture degrees, courses, certifications, and training programs to prepare students for these roles.
AGRICULTURE
rolling out

Tamberlin Golden is committed to uplifting young Black women

Tamberlin Golden is the General Motors executive director, workforce strategy, office of diversity, equity and inclusion. Golden leads the global strategy connecting people and communities to transformational inclusive experiences involving the future of work, talent pathways, and intercultural competence in leadership. What key skills or qualities make you unique as...
ECONOMY
artandeducation.net

Practice-based research course & pre-flight scholarships

Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.
COLLEGES
science.org

Leveraging technology to address current and future world issues

Technology has become a critical tool for academic centers, hospitals, international health organizations, governments, and populations seeking to improve our collective response to emerging crises. Although COVID-19 is fresh in our minds, we will likely face additional societal emergencies in the coming decades. Examples include future viral pandemics; obesity-associated disease; rising global cancer incidence; antimicrobial resistance and superbugs; and climate changes affecting food sources, water, and global commerce, to name a few. Leveraging technology will not only help combat these emerging threats but also aid patients and improve business. But what does leveraging technology entail? What is the premise, what are the obstacles, and what are some potential solutions?
HEALTH
nationalhogfarmer.com

Labor shortage provides golden opportunities

Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
AGRICULTURE
agritechtomorrow.com

Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option

FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
AGRICULTURE
