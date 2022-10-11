ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Smile’ Continues to Kill at International Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $70 Million Overseas

Paramount’s R-rated thriller “Smile” continues to beat box office expectations in North America and beyond. Over the weekend, the horror movie added $16.3 million at the international box office, boosting its overseas tally to $66.4 million. Globally, “Smile” has grossed $137.5 million, a killer result for a film with a $17 million production budget. It’s an even bigger win when taking into account that “Smile” was originally commissioned for the streaming service Paramount+ and wasn’t intended to play in theaters at all. But positive test screenings encouraged Paramount to give the film a full theatrical rollout. It’s the studio’s latest win...
The Daily Heller: Designing for the Good Fight

Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest is a breakthrough on three levels: Its theme. Its context. Its author. Yet as impressive (and necessary) as it is, Strikethrough (Letterform Archive Books) by Silas Munro, with essays by Colette Gaiter and Stephen Coles, is not the first of its kind. For well over a century, many books and exhibitions have documented the wealth of posters, performative, illustrated/agitation, advocacy, protest and cautionary messages as histories, archives or catalogs of contemporary graphic polemics. Visual commentary (and of course its typographic treatment, the hallmark of this volume) has defined battles for social justice in dictatorships and democracies around the globe.
‘QSL?’ Offers a Portal Into the World of Amateur Radio Hobbyists

When designer Roger Bova’s eyes landed on a collection of cryptic cards during an antiquing trip, he was immediately drawn in by the embarrassment of typographic riches he had found. He was suddenly holding a visual history of 150 amateur (or “ham”) radio transmission cards, known as “QSL cards.”
