Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest is a breakthrough on three levels: Its theme. Its context. Its author. Yet as impressive (and necessary) as it is, Strikethrough (Letterform Archive Books) by Silas Munro, with essays by Colette Gaiter and Stephen Coles, is not the first of its kind. For well over a century, many books and exhibitions have documented the wealth of posters, performative, illustrated/agitation, advocacy, protest and cautionary messages as histories, archives or catalogs of contemporary graphic polemics. Visual commentary (and of course its typographic treatment, the hallmark of this volume) has defined battles for social justice in dictatorships and democracies around the globe.

DESIGN ・ 9 HOURS AGO