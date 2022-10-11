Read full article on original website
Five Independent Book Shops to Follow on Instagram
With the release of Steven Heller’s new book, Growing Up Underground: A Memoir of Counterculture New York, and the announcement of PRINT’s new book club, it only makes sense that I share Instagram accounts related to books this week. Each of the five accounts listed below is a bookstore that shares the latest and greatest. From wonderful book cover designs to book recommendations, each is worth a follow, even if your nose isn’t where it belongs: in a book.
The Daily Heller: Lost Not Found, But Long Remembered
“Storytelling” and “narrative” are popular buzzwords these days, especially in the growing genre of critiquing designed and naif objects (either two- or three-dimensional). Rob Walker, the author of The Art of Noticing and its spinoff newsletter, robwalker.substack.com, is a pioneer of this kind of anthropological archeology. Ever since the early 2000s when he published “Consumed,” a well-read column for The New York Times Magazine, his beat has been to cover, report and tell fascinating stories about the design, function and beauty of everyday things.
The Daily Heller: Designing for the Good Fight
Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest is a breakthrough on three levels: Its theme. Its context. Its author. Yet as impressive (and necessary) as it is, Strikethrough (Letterform Archive Books) by Silas Munro, with essays by Colette Gaiter and Stephen Coles, is not the first of its kind. For well over a century, many books and exhibitions have documented the wealth of posters, performative, illustrated/agitation, advocacy, protest and cautionary messages as histories, archives or catalogs of contemporary graphic polemics. Visual commentary (and of course its typographic treatment, the hallmark of this volume) has defined battles for social justice in dictatorships and democracies around the globe.
‘QSL?’ Offers a Portal Into the World of Amateur Radio Hobbyists
When designer Roger Bova’s eyes landed on a collection of cryptic cards during an antiquing trip, he was immediately drawn in by the embarrassment of typographic riches he had found. He was suddenly holding a visual history of 150 amateur (or “ham”) radio transmission cards, known as “QSL cards.”
The Daily Heller: David Sandlin’s Odyssey, the Fourth of 18 Comics
David Sandlin is engaged in an odd-essay, of sorts. For the past several years he’s been writing, drawing and producing the first four installments of his 18-volume graphic novel, Belfaust. (I wrote about the first three comics in January.) He started Belfaust around 2010, when he received a yearlong fellowship at the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers. He worked on the multi-volume graphic novel as a break from doing research and drawings for an even more ambitious series of large-format silk-screened books, 76 Manifestations of American Destiny, which he is still working on.
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than $87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
