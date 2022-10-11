Read full article on original website
Texas Mom Sentenced To Life After 'Bed-Ridden' 7-Year-Old Daughter Dies While She's Partying
Authorities said that Lauren Dean's non-verbal 7-year-old daughter Jordynn Barrera died because her mom failed to provide necessary medical care and went out to the bars instead. A Texas mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of her “bed-ridden” 7-year-old daughter, who died while...
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
