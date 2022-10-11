Read full article on original website
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'
The 22-year-old shared a video montage with photos of her and her late mother Kelly Preston, who would've celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday Ella Travolta is thinking of her late mother Kelly Preston on her birthday. The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the late actress, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, with a sweet video on Instagram. Ella's heart-wrenching video montage included photos of her with Preston throughout her childhood, set to the emotional song "Can't Help Falling in Love." "Happy Birthday, Mamma🤍,"...
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Mark Wahlberg is keeping his kids' best interests in mind. The 51-year-old actor called in to The Talk on Tuesday, where he opened up about the "biggest challenge" of balancing work and parenting his four children with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Grace, 12, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of His Dad: 'Give Mom a Hug for Me'
In a tribute to his late father Henry Witherspoon, Kevin Hart said, "I'm a better father because of you" Kevin Hart is mourning his father. On Wednesday, Hart, 43, shared two posts on Instagram announcing that his father Henry Witherspoon died. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart wrote in one caption alongside a carousel of photos of the two with other members of the family. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y'all did good man." (Hart's...
Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella, 14, Is a 90210 Fan: 'She's a Self-Proclaimed Donna Martin!'
"She rewatches every episode with me," Tori Spelling says of her teenage daughter Stella Tori Spelling was just 16 years old when she landed the role of Donna Martin on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 and now her oldest daughter Stella, 14, is the show's newest fan. "She rewatches every episode with me," says Spelling, 49, who hosts the 9021OMG podcast with former costar Jennie Garth. "She's a self-proclaimed Donna Martin with a hint of Kelly Taylor. And she's definitely Team Brandon [played by Jason Priestley]. She...
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
John Stamos Reveals Son Billy 'Broke His Wrist' While Playing on the Monkey Bars
The Full House star and wife Caitlin McHugh share 4½-year-old son Billy John Stamos's little boy is on the mend. During his appearance on The View Thursday, the actor, 59, shared that his 4½-year-old son Billy recently "broke his wrist" after a mishap on the monkey bars. While chatting about season 2 of his Disney+ series Big Shot, in which Stamos plays the coach of a girls' basketball team, Stamos said he hopes Billy doesn't get into sports as the actor knows "nothing" about it. "Is Billy into sports yet?...
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman: 'It Ain't Right'
Whitney Way Thore is finding herself filled with jealousy during her tropical vacation. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is enjoying her time in St. Lucia when she gets extremely upset to see her ex Lennie flirting with a woman he met, Hilda.
Ant Anstead Responds After Commenters Call Him Out for Posting Photos of Son: 'I Stepped Up for Him'
Ant Anstead posted his first photo of son Hudson London since ex Christina Hall commented publicly on their legal battle over the use of the 3-year-old's image online Ant Anstead is responding directly to criticism of his legal battle with ex wife Christina Hall. On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host, 43, shared his first photo featuring their son Hudson London, 3, on Instagram since Hall's announcement earlier this month that she would no longer share photos of the little boy online. Commenters who followed the legal battle between the former couple over...
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'
Meghan Trainor — who recently partnered with Candy Crush Saga — shares 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor is recounting a "traumatic" experience she dealt with after the birth of her first baby. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Candy Crush Saga tied to the release of the music video for her new song, "Made You Look," the singer-songwriter, 28, also opens up about the week after her son Riley was born, and the obstacles they both faced during that time. Trainor welcomed her first child with husband Daryl...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match in All-Black Ensembles at Ralph Lauren's California Show
After wearing Ralph Lauren looks for their Georgia wedding celebration, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fashionable date night at the designer's Southern California show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look stylishly smitten! The couple, who wed on July 16, arrived at Thursday's Ralph Lauren show in Southern California in matching all-black ensembles. At the show, which celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, Lopez, 53, donned a sleek pinstripe dress, completing the look with a classic black fedora and matching clutch. Affleck, 50, complemented his...
John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You'
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace, Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption Thursday, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" "We...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, who have been married for 25 years, announced they were reconciling last month after Flavin previously filed for divorce The Stallones made a splash at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, attended the fashion event held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California alongside daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. The family outing comes after the Rocky star, 76, and his wife, 54, called off their divorce in September. Sylvester attended the event wearing a light brown jacket that...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Says He'll Propose 'Whenever Paige DeSorbo Is Ready to Say Yes'
Wedding bells could one day be ringing for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo!. The Southern Charm star, 33, revealed during BravoCon 2022's Modern Love panel that he'd propose to DeSorbo, 29, "whenever Paige is ready to say 'yes.'" "I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married...
Paul Newman's Daughter Remembers His Philanthropic Efforts: 'Such a Heartfelt Passion'
Paul Newman's generosity lives on through many charities, including 30 camps and programs for children living with serious illnesses around the world Screen legend. Oscar winner. Husband. Father. Humanitarian. Paul Newman had many unforgettable roles, but in the end, he considered his philanthropic work his greatest legacy. Fourteen years after his death, a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, explores them all and reveals how he found fulfillment in his later years by launching the SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of camps and...
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in RHOM Season 5 Trailer
"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," cries Hochstein in a new Real Housewives of Miami teaser also starring Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira Fresh storms are a-brewin' for The Real Housewives of Miami in season 5! Bravo unveiled the new trailer Sunday after a panel with the Magic City Housewives on Sunday at Bravocon 2022. The teaser flashes back to star Lisa Hochstein's tumultuous relationship with now-estranged husband Lenny Hochstein as it was portrayed on the show over the years. What the reality...
