WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 15 and come enjoy food, fellowship and games with Whatcoat United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.

The pig roast will start at 4 p.m. with a menu featuring pork barbecue, coleslaw, cowboy beans, chips, dessert and drinks.

Whatcoat UMC is located approximately 2-1/2 miles north of White Sulphur Springs on Route 92. There is ample parking and organizers are looking forward to seeing you there.

The post Whatcoat UMC to host free community pig roast appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .