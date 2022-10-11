ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

Whatcoat UMC to host free community pig roast

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 15 and come enjoy food, fellowship and games with Whatcoat United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.

The pig roast will start at 4 p.m. with a menu featuring pork barbecue, coleslaw, cowboy beans, chips, dessert and drinks.

Whatcoat UMC is located approximately 2-1/2 miles north of White Sulphur Springs on Route 92. There is ample parking and organizers are looking forward to seeing you there.

Lewisburg, WV
