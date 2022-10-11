Family Refuge Center to host paint night

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The community is invited to join the Family Refuge Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, Domestic Violence Awareness Day, at Greenbrier Community School from 6-7 p.m. for their Paint, Pints, and Partnership event.

On this night, individuals can enjoy and evening of light hors d’oeuvres, painting, and partnership building.

This paint night is being hosted by local artist Misty Murray-Walkup.

Tickets can be purchased at our Lewisburg office or on the Family Refuge Center’s Facebook page. RSVP is required by Oct. 14. To reserve your seat, contact Courtney McCoy, development coordinator at 304-645-6324 or by email at courtneym@familyrefugecenter.org.

All ticket purchases must be sold in advance for this event. All proceeds will go to ending domestic violence in our communities.

