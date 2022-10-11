ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant concept Plenti going in Vista Brooklyn

An aspiring entrepreneur for years, Jacksonville resident and hospitality veteran Dean Nixon designed a company to his specifications. He intends to open Plenti, a restaurant he created with the guidance of consultants, in January in Brooklyn. Plenti will offer bowls, salads, toasts and smoothies, as well as beer and wine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval’s four Zoës Kitchens in conversion to CAVA Grill

All of the Zoës Kitchens in Duval County are under conversion into CAVA Grill. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen four years ago and has been converting the locations. Both are Mediterranean food concepts. The city issued a permit Oct. 13 to Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown, Texas,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the 3rd quarter

Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. 701 San Marco Blvd. and 1200 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville. Buyer: Oasis Holdings LLC and Agle and Hartman Oasis TIC LLC. Seller: Grande Pointe Apts LLC. Previous sale: $19,000,000 in 2019. DUVAL. $25,150,000. 245 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville. Type: Office...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
franchising.com

Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Three ‘Bold City Best’ Awards

Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for second consecutive year. October 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant, Jacksonville’s marquis breakfast establishment, recently earned three “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food and the brand’s story. Grumpy’s was named 2022’s “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch”.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Khan’s company to buy Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment company says it has a letter of intent to buy the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar and nearby properties in Neptune Beach. In a news release Oct. 14, Iguana Investments Florida LLC said it started talks in March with the property owners, Kathy...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.12.22: Let there be light

Jacksonville can now show its pride with an impressive — non-controversial — light show. Lighting Jacksonville bridges, once a fulcrum of culture war controversy, likely won’t be as controversial anymore. That’s one outcome of the City Council’s decision to allow the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to decide on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
unfspinnaker.com

Baseball’s hottest ticket is on its way to Jacksonville

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: the world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Jacksonville. The team that has drawn mass attention for their antics-filled spin on America’s pastime will be taking the field at 121 Financial Ballpark, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Breeze Airways begins flights from Jax to New York area

Breeze will fly from Jacksonville International Airport to Westchester County Airport on Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays. The airline describes Westchester County Airport, 30 miles north of Manhattan, as an alternative to New York City’s bigger, congested airports. Breeze now flies to four destinations from Jacksonville: Hartford, Connecticut; Las Vegas;...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

