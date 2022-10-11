Read full article on original website
25 Years Ago Today: John Denver Dies in a Plane Crash
John Denver was just 53 years old when he died in a plane crash on Oct. 12, 1997. The country and pop superstar and 1975 CMA Entertainer of the Year was flying an experimental two-seat plane near Monterey Bay in California when he plunged into the water from approximately 500 feet. He was the only occupant of the aircraft at the time. Denver left behind three children.
Ben Burgess Reflects on the Long Road to His Debut Album: ‘Chase Your Dreams or They’ll Chase You’
From the Lone Star State to the ever-bustling City of Angels, Ben Burgess has traveled far and wide in pursuit of his passion for music. Now, after more than a decade of settling in and calling Nashville home, the 37-year-old is finally showcasing his craft as a country storyteller with his debut album, Tears the Size of Texas, out now.
David Adam Byrnes Basks in the Beauty of ’90s Country on ‘A Shot or Two’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Ask David Adam Byrnes who his musical hero is, and he will most certainly name country music legend George Strait. The Texan was the hero Byrnes had in mind when got to work on “A Shot or Two," a new song premiering on Taste of Country exclusively. “I wanted...
Alexander Ludwig Got Advice From Jason Aldean Before He Released His Debut Album
Alexander Ludwig, known for his acting roles in the Hunger Games, Vikings and more, released his full-length, debut album, Highway 99, on Aug. 26. The 16-track project continues to establish Ludwig as a promising up-and-coming act in country music, but breaking into the genre isn't something he expects to come without a challenge.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Chayce Beckham Tributes ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence After Fatal Crash: ‘He Was a Good Sweet Soul’
Chayce Beckham turned to social media to pay emotional tribute to American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence on Wednesday (Oct. 12), after the news broke that the 23-year-old R&B and gospel singer had died in a car crash. Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, while Spence...
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ Deserves More Than Viral Success [Listen]
TikTok star Megan Moroney's new song "Tennessee Orange" asks for something found in short supply on social media: Patience. The country waltz is a love song at its core, but she has painted it orange to make it a specific tribute to the University of Georgia vs. University of Tennessee football rivalry. Her new man is a UT, fan and that's not going to sit will with her "Go Dawgs" kin. "Tennessee Orange" is a song for anyone who has ever had one of those split household mailboxes.
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
Kenny Chesney Brings Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Hometown’ to L.A. For a Surprise Onstage Duet [Watch]
Fans at Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles, Calif. Heartfirst Tour stop on Thursday night (Oct. 6) got a big surprise when Kenny Chesney popped up onstage for a live rendition of the two singers' No. 1 hit duet, "Half of My Hometown." They weren't the only ones: While artists typically know...
Carrie Underwood Celebrates Opening Night of ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour With Series of Epic Pics
Country superstar Carrie Underwood finally opened her latest tour, “Denim and Rhinestones.” The singer shared… The post Carrie Underwood Celebrates Opening Night of ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour With Series of Epic Pics appeared first on Outsider.
Maine Woman Wants to Spread Her Mom’s Ashes at Alan Jackson’s Nashville Home
A woman whose late mother was an Alan Jackson superfan is hoping to fulfill an unusual request on her mother's behalf. CentralMaine.com reports that Sue Castle, who lives in Gardiner, Maine, flew to Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the hope of getting to spread her mother's ashes at Jackson's home.
‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Carter Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone has added yet another new character for its upcoming Season 5. The hit Paramount Network show has cast Orli Gottesman as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little) when the show returns for new episodes. The 16-year-old performer is set to play the role of Halie, whom Entertainment Weekly...
Dillon Carmichael Weds Shayla Whitson
Dillon Carmichael is a married man! The country singer was at the end of the aisle this past Saturday (Oct. 1), to meet his longtime-girlfriend-turned-wife, Shayla Whitson. The pair chose to tie the knot at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., in front of a mix of family and friends. The ceremony was beautiful and elegant, taking place outside underneath a wooden cross accentuated with white flowers.
Blake Shelton Launches New Clothing Line With Lands’ End
Blake Shelton has news for fans: He's officially a "fashion designer." The country singer-songwriter has launched a brand new clothing line with Lands' End called When You Know. The line is available now, and in a spot shared via Adweek, Shelton describes the collection as "fashion for folks who want...
