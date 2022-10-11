ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Years Ago Today: John Denver Dies in a Plane Crash

John Denver was just 53 years old when he died in a plane crash on Oct. 12, 1997. The country and pop superstar and 1975 CMA Entertainer of the Year was flying an experimental two-seat plane near Monterey Bay in California when he plunged into the water from approximately 500 feet. He was the only occupant of the aircraft at the time. Denver left behind three children.
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ Deserves More Than Viral Success [Listen]

TikTok star Megan Moroney's new song "Tennessee Orange" asks for something found in short supply on social media: Patience. The country waltz is a love song at its core, but she has painted it orange to make it a specific tribute to the University of Georgia vs. University of Tennessee football rivalry. Her new man is a UT, fan and that's not going to sit will with her "Go Dawgs" kin. "Tennessee Orange" is a song for anyone who has ever had one of those split household mailboxes.
Dillon Carmichael Weds Shayla Whitson

Dillon Carmichael is a married man! The country singer was at the end of the aisle this past Saturday (Oct. 1), to meet his longtime-girlfriend-turned-wife, Shayla Whitson. The pair chose to tie the knot at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., in front of a mix of family and friends. The ceremony was beautiful and elegant, taking place outside underneath a wooden cross accentuated with white flowers.
Blake Shelton Launches New Clothing Line With Lands’ End

Blake Shelton has news for fans: He's officially a "fashion designer." The country singer-songwriter has launched a brand new clothing line with Lands' End called When You Know. The line is available now, and in a spot shared via Adweek, Shelton describes the collection as "fashion for folks who want...
