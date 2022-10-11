Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Teased One Last Time Before Full Debut
Just three full days are left until the official debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The premiere will take place on October 16 at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET) when the German automaker will unveil its new electric SUV. The automaker will be accompanied by the Mercedes-AMG division and the two companies will display the entire EQ fleet in the gardens of the Musee Rodin in Paris on October 16 and 17, alongside concept vehicles previewing their electric future.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Debuts Alongside Hi-Po AMG Variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Brabus Masterpiece Is A Maybach S-Class With Nearly 600 HP, Turquoise Interior
Brabus has worked its magic before on the latest-generation Mercedes S-Class, but this is the first time the German tuner has managed to get its hands on the stretched Maybach version. It's called the "600 Masterpiece" (yes, really) and is based on the S580 4Matic with the V8. Curiously, the cheap-looking engine cover shows the company's logo flanked by two large V12 logos that are reserved for the flagship S680 model.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
2023 BMW M2 Debuts With 453-HP I6, $63,195 Starting Price
The second-generation BMW M2 is finally here. The coupe receives new styling to differentiate it from the rest of the 2 Series lineup, but that’s only half of the equation. The coveted M badge lets the world know this coupe packs a potent powertrain. The new M2 uses BMW’s...
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Is Anything But Subtle
The center-mounted exhaust tips are borrowed from the M3/M4. No, the 2023 BMW M2 isn't available (yet) in a video game where you can customize the heck out of the performance coupe. These official images depict Munich's smallest M car equipped with numerous M Performance Parts lending the G87 an ultra-aggressive appearance. It can be optionally had with a rear wing mounted on the trunk lid, but look closer and you'll notice there's a roof-mounted spoiler as well for greater downforce. Well, maybe.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Prototype Caught On Camera Lapping The Nurburgring
Hyundai will soon launch its first performance electric vehicle. The Ioniq 5 N will debut next year and will become the most powerful and capable production EV from the South Korean automaker. Will it be any good on the track? We don’t know yet but we know the automaker is making some solid development efforts on one of the most legendary race tracks around the world.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets a V12 Engine from Brabus
Since its debut in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been a vital part of its brand’s history. It may have undergone several generations, but its prominent look remains almost the same and its performance never ceases to amaze. There is one thing, however, that seems to be missing in...
Porsche 911 (964) By Theon Design Gets Carbon Fiber Body And 400 HP
Singer doesn't necessarily have to be your go-to source when it comes to restomodding a Porsche 911 as UK-based Theon Design will also build your dreamy sports car. This 964-gen model started out in life as a Carrera 4, but now the engine's output is routed only to the rear wheels. It uses a six-speed manual gearbox modified from a transmission used by the newer 993 model and also gets a limited-slip differential for better traction.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets New Pikes Peak Production Car Record
Bentley has been dethroned as the production car king of Pikes Peak. A 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven by Pikes Peak veteran David Donner took on the hill in late September, smashing the previous record with a time-to-climb of 9 minutes 53.5 seconds. The time to beat was 10...
BMW X3 M Competition Battles Porsche Macan GTS In Off-Road Races
The BMW X3 M Competition and Porsche Macan GTS are SUVs you wouldn't usually find hitting the dusty trails of the great outdoors. However, a new Carwow video has the pair navigating a set of tough off-road challenges to determine which is better at typical SUV tasks. The BMW features...
2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
A new generation of the Audi A4 is deep into development. In addition to the sedan version, the next Avant wagon is on the way, too. The example in this gallery is testing at the Nürburgring. The new A4 follows the general automotive design trend of adopting a larger...
Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan Rendering Imagines A Tesla Model 3 Competitor
We may soon see a new competitor for the Tesla Model 3 in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC sedan. Although there hasn't yet been an official confirmation of such an offering from Stuttgart, there has long been talk of a C-Class machine to stack up against Tesla in this segment. As such, we offer our unofficial rendering of how the EQC sedan might look.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro With Nico Hülkenberg Driving Is Insane
The F1 driver lapped Silverstone in the 1000-horsepower track-only hypercar, and in-car cameras captured the excitement. In the exclusive world of track-only hypercars, there's nothing quite like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Its screaming 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 makes 1,000 horsepower, and its wild design generates 2,000 pounds of downforce at speed. Anyone can drive it, but it takes talent to push this extreme hypercar to its limit.
Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition Debuts As Sports Car’s Swan Song
It’s the end of the line for Jaguar's legendary sports car as the F-Type 75 arrives with the final model year ahead of the brand’s switch to an electric-only portfolio in 2025. The swan song also celebrates three-quarters of a century of building performance vehicles, kicking off with the XK120 from 1948 – the fastest production car of its time. The special edition is available as a coupe or convertible, complete with the supercharged V8 engine.
Motor1.com
