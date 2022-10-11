Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Helpful Tips and Advice for Getting the Most From Lightroom Masks
Lightroom's masking features have become quite advanced and powerful in recent iterations, and if you have not checked them out yet, you are really missing out on some impressive features that can make your workflow easier and more efficient and even improve your image quality. This great video tutorial will show you some great tips and techniques to ensure you get the most out of the panel and walk away with realistic but impressive photos.
Fstoppers
Three Things to Do When You Get Your First Camera
Getting your first dedicated camera is highly exciting, as it opens up an entirely new world of creative possibilities. It also means you have a lot to learn and to practice. So, where should you get started? This fantastic video tutorial will give you three things you should learn when you first get a camera.
Fstoppers
Playing with Rainbows
Just curious as what I could do with a DVD and a drop of water. Oh, and a camera as well.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nifty New Sony ZV-1F Camera
The Sony ZV-1F is here, and it brings with it a lot of great features in a small package and at an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at everything you can expect from the new camera. Coming to you from DPReview TV, this great video review...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
Are You Tired of Trying to Make Good Images?
Without a doubt, being a photographer, whether amateur or professional, can sometimes be an exhausting venture. Between clients, social media, trying to constantly innovate creatively, and much more, it is easy to get run down. Are you tired of the chase to make good photos?. Coming to you from First...
Fstoppers
Save up to 66% on Sandisk Memory for Prime Day
Do you have Amazon Prime? Do you need more storage for your computers or cameras? For the next 24 hours, you can save big. Hard drives, memory cards, external SSDs, internal m.2 drives, and much more are on sale for the lowest prices of the year at Amazon. It's also checking out the other discounts for Prime Day because the deals are impressive.
Fstoppers
How to Edit Video on a Slow Laptop
Beginning your video editing journey can be painful on a slow machine. I’ll explain a few tweaks that might help smooth out the experience. There’s a reason post-production facilities have always loved a beefy Mac Pro or custom PC workstation. In fact, older editing systems were purchased with the high-end machines that ran the software. It’s no secret that video editing is an intensive task for a computer. So, I’ll run over some easy optimizations that could solve a lot of headaches.
Comments / 0