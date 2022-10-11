Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Healthy Watertown Grants Available from Community Foundation
The Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) announced the release of the Fall 2022 Healthy Watertown Grants to support organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. A total of $10,000 will be distributed through these health grants. Past Healthy Grant awardees have included: Local food...
Watertown News
City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week
The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
Watertown News
Small Saves Has a Bad Day in Goal in This Week’s Cartoon
James DeMarco grew up in Watertown and became a goaltender at age 5. It’s his life’s passion to stand between the pipes and keep the puck out of the net. Combining this with the love of cartooning Small Saves emerged in 1991 and took on a life of his own. “To play goal–then come home and draw Small Saves — is my ideal definition of a good day.”
Watertown News
City Auditor (Sort of) Retiring After Nearly 30 Years in Watertown
When he joined the then-Town of Watertown staff in 1994, Tom Tracy was one of the young kids on the block. He continued to work as the Town Auditor, now City Auditor, for nearly three decades and will retire at the end of this week — mostly. While he...
Watertown News
Watertown Had Five Home Sales This Week
Three condos and two 2-families were sold this week in Watertown. 170 Main St. APT 306, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 653 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $365,000. 117-119 Winsor Ave., 5 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,374 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $950,000. 101-103 Irving St., 8 bedroom 3 bathroom 2,900 sq. ft....
Watertown News
LETTER: Resident Sees Question 1 as a “Money Grab”
It seems that politicians never have enough money and work hardest to come up with easy ways to get it. In addition to the taxes we already pay, and the $7 million Watertown has received from the lottery as Unrestricted General Government Aid in fiscal year 2022, there never seems to be enough money.
Watertown News
Watertown Election Officials: Confirm Your Voter Registration, Even if You Voted Recently
The Watertown Board of Election Commissioners said that residents may have been removed from the voter registration list if they have not returned their City Census this year. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is just a couple weeks away. The return rate for the...
