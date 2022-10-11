ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Healthy Watertown Grants Available from Community Foundation

The Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) announced the release of the Fall 2022 Healthy Watertown Grants to support organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. A total of $10,000 will be distributed through these health grants. Past Healthy Grant awardees have included: Local food...
City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week

The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
Small Saves Has a Bad Day in Goal in This Week’s Cartoon

James DeMarco grew up in Watertown and became a goaltender at age 5. It’s his life’s passion to stand between the pipes and keep the puck out of the net. Combining this with the love of cartooning Small Saves emerged in 1991 and took on a life of his own. “To play goal–then come home and draw Small Saves — is my ideal definition of a good day.”
Watertown Had Five Home Sales This Week

Three condos and two 2-families were sold this week in Watertown. 170 Main St. APT 306, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 653 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $365,000. 117-119 Winsor Ave., 5 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,374 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $950,000. 101-103 Irving St., 8 bedroom 3 bathroom 2,900 sq. ft....
LETTER: Resident Sees Question 1 as a “Money Grab”

It seems that politicians never have enough money and work hardest to come up with easy ways to get it. In addition to the taxes we already pay, and the $7 million Watertown has received from the lottery as Unrestricted General Government Aid in fiscal year 2022, there never seems to be enough money.
