Massachusetts State

Turnto10.com

RI Freemasons rededicate State House cornerstone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Members of the 25 Masonic lodges in Rhode Island gathered outside the State House Saturday to celebrate the rededication of the building's cornerstone. "Besides functioning architecturally as the first block, a cornerstone symbolizes the integrity of the structure, a foundational position marker from which to...
Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
Frustrated residents to drivers: 30 means 30

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — September 21 started as a normal day for the Mackie family. Doreen Mackie’s grandkids were dropped off at her house, greeted by Bailey, the family's 6-year-old Springer Spaniel. Little did they know it would be their last happy greeting at the door. Later that...
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Community College of Rhode Island says no to body-worn camera program

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Forty-two police departments across Rhode Island will be getting body-worn cameras for their officers, but one of the state colleges has declined the offer. Its officers won’t be using them. Students at the Community College of Rhode Island told NBC 10 News on Thursday...
Diocese of Providence honors couples with wedding anniversary celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A wedding anniversary celebration honored 160 couples at Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul on Sunday. The couples, from parishes across Rhode Island, celebrated milestone wedding anniversaries in the past year; some celebrated as long as 70 years of marriage. They renewed their vows and...
4 hurt in crash involving dump truck, 2 cars in Glocester

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — A crash involving a dump truck and two cars closed Route 44 in Glocester on Friday afternoon. Police said the dump truck struck a Subaru, then a tire flew off the dump truck and hit a Honda SUV. Police told NBC 10 a grandmother and...
