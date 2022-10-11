ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The (Ohio) State of the Union

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State midseason player power rankings

Because my Grumpy Old Buckeye column falls after every game and consists almost entirely of negativity — albeit often with tongue planted firmly in cheek — Ohio State’s open week gives me an opportunity to say some nice things. I thought I’d do that by looking back at the season so far and discussing the best of the best.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: What in the world are we going to do with Xavier Johnson?

Back in the day, it wasn’t unusual for college football players — even ones at premier programs like Ohio State — to play multiple positions. Usually, those were offense/defense combinations, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen it, except on situational downs when, for example, an extra offensive lineman might line up in the backfield to provide additional blocking on a short-yardage run.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State Football’s Midseason MVP(s)

Thanks to an explosive offense, a much-improved defense, and multiple blowouts, the Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked second in the country — and trending upward. One could make an argument that OSU is actually deserving of the top spot, and that individual would be undeniably and unequivocally correct. However, Georgia is the defending champ, so the Bulldogs are receiving the benefit of the doubt for as long as they remain undefeated. We all know who would win a matchup between those two on a neutral field, but let’s not put the cart before the horse here.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict who will have biggest second half turnaround, more

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE

