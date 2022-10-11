ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Real Time Media CEO Hiram E. Jackson, Esteemed Panel Discuss the Importance of Black Journalism and Media

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Daily World

Agnes Scott College Holds Women’s Global Leadership Conference for Transformative Change

Agnes Scott College’s Third Annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference: “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe”. The third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference was held on Thursday, Oct. 13 on the campus of Agnes Scott in Decatur, Georgia. This year’s topic, “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe” showcased Agnes Scott’s inclusive leadership work via SUMMIT, provided a platform to elevate Agnes Scott College globally and engage partners from the higher education, private industry and public policy sectors in important dialogues about pressing challenges facing our city, state and world.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy